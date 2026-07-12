Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

World Cup dream ends but party goes on as proud Norwegians salute historic run

Norway fans gather after the match in front of the Royal Palace in Oslo.

OSLO – While the sting of defeat by England was palpable, thousands of Norwegian fans poured onto the streets of Oslo in the early hours of July 12 to transform their final World Cup night into a celebration of a historic tournament run.

Despite being 2am local time following a gallant 2-1 quarter-final loss against England after extra time in Miami, fans clad in red, white and blue marched toward the Royal Palace from around Oslo for one final “Viking row”, the thunderous ritual that made the Norwegian supporters tournament darlings.

“We are proud of them. Thanks for the great memories,” one fan told public broadcaster NRK while joining the crowds to celebrate a run that even four years ago would have been dismissed as unlikely.

Norway had never won a knockout-stage match in the World Cup before the 2026 Finals.

To an outsider, there was little sign the team had lost.

The celebrations filled the night air, with Norway’s journey leaving fans filled ambitious for the future.

Chants of “we are gonna win the Euros in two years” – to the tune of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” – rang out in the darkness as Norwegian delicacy brown cheese was handed out.

Another fan at the Palace square did not take the defeat too badly.

“It’s national pride, we are celebrating something we did together,” he said, as the national anthem echoed through the night, flares lit up the sky and fireworks crackled over the tens of thousands filling the main thoroughfare of Karl Johan.

“It has been an amazing journey. The Viking row has gone around the world and we have done everything and more than we could dream of,” another Norway supporter said. REUTERS