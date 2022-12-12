World Cup: Croatia hope Argentina will behave themselves in semi-final

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Croatia are hoping Argentina’s bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final qualification over the Netherlands, when 16 yellow cards and one red card were issued, will not spill over into Tuesday’s semi-final, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday.

The Argentinians eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player “a fool”.

Argentina players also mocked the Dutch at the end of the penalty shoot-out while some Netherlands players had provoked the Argentinians during the game.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, have gotten their own taste of the Argentinians’ temper in the past following their group-stage win at the 2018 World Cup with then-Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli refusing to shake Dalic’s hand.

But Dalic, whose team beat tournament favourites Brazil also on penalties to advance to the last four for the second World Cup in a row, said he bore no grudges.

“I understand the actors involved and the expectations were high back then (in 2018). It happens and we shall not hold any grudges,” he told a press conference on Monday.

“I don’t get angry at anyone in an emotional state of mind. Argentina against Netherlands was also quite feisty and difficult with many non-football related behaviours. I really hope this will not be the case tomorrow.

“Tomorrow’s match is a great match for Argentina as well as us. The stakes are high for both and a spot in the final is at stake.”

With a population of just four million people, Croatia have again defied the odds and stand just 90 minutes from a return trip to the final.

“At back-to-back World Cups to be among the four best national teams, that’s an extraordinary success for Croatia,” said Dalic, who saw his side beaten 4-2 by France in the final four years ago.

“However, we want more,” he added. “I’m optimistic and have full confidence in my players. They’ve shown their great quality and strength of character, and deserve to be in the final.”

As in Russia in 2018, Croatia have required two penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four – beating Japan and then a heavily fancied Brazil. They have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since coming third at the 1998 World Cup.

“It was quite exhausting with extra time in two matches,” admitted Dalic “but we’re in the semi-finals of the World Cup and we’re not even discussing exhaustion.

“We are still strong, with energy and enthusiasm, without a doubt. We are going to give it our all, just as we have done in previous games.

“Against Argentina we will do the same, we will give our all. We don’t have any injury problems. They don’t feel tired.”