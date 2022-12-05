World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo draws focus, but Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's heartbeat

DOHA – Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow looms large over Portugal at the World Cup, but away from the flash of camera phones and rolling headlines, Bruno Fernandes has taken the reins.

Fernando Santos’ team are synonymous with their leading man, a black hole for media attention and fan admiration, reducing his colleagues to a supporting cast, inadvertently or not.

However, in Qatar, playmaker Fernandes is emerging as the team’s true creative leader, sealing qualification for the last 16 with a game to spare.

With several changes but Ronaldo still leading the side, Portugal fell to a 2-1 defeat by South Korea on Friday but finished top of their group and face Switzerland.

Fernandes was rested, wrapped in cotton wool, and without him, Portugal failed to create many clear chances.

Still, supporters swooned over veteran striker Ronaldo – save some Korea fans who instead chanted for “Messi” – even as the all-time record international goalscorer floundered up front.

Instead, it is Manchester United’s Fernandes, no longer a club team-mate of Ronaldo after his dramatic departure by mutual consent ahead of the World Cup, who has been the beating heart of the side this year.

It was Fernandes who picked up the pieces in Portugal’s press conference ahead of their opening game against Ghana, fielding questions on the Ronaldo drama.

Then on the pitch, he was a quiet mastermind, providing two assists in the 3-2 win, even as Ronaldo basked in the limelight after winning a soft penalty and dispatching it to open the scoring.

The former Real Madrid forward became the first man to score in five separate World Cups, at 37 years old.

It is an age when most players would have retired, but Ronaldo chugs on, having pledged to play until 40, at least.

So that shadow stretches further, but under it, Portugal have a lot of younger, dynamic talent, itching for a chance to break through.