World Cup: Boxer Alvarez says he got carried away, apologises to Messi after threat

MEXICO CITY - Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentina striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.
Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him”, having taken offence at the video.
On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.
“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place,” Alvarez said. “So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina.”
Messi, 35, responded after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland on the final day of Group C, which gave the Albiceleste a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.
“I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding. Those who know me know that I don’t disrespect anyone (...) I don’t have to apologise because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone,” said the Argentina captain.
Mexican captain Andres Guardado defended his Argentinian counterpart, saying the video showed nothing out of the ordinary.
Mexico coach Martino out
Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group C, but did not win by enough and for the first time since 1978, failed to advance out of the World Cup group stage. Argentina and Poland advanced out of Group C.
The result meant that Gerardo “Tata” Martino lost his job as his contract expired once Mexico were eliminated.
“I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have,” Martino said after the match. “As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness, I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.
“My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle and there is nothing more to be done.”
Martino took over El Tri in 2019 after leading Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title. However, Mexico struggled against the United States and Canada during World Cup qualifying, losing to both teams on the road and drawing at home.
Mexico also lost to the United States in the finals of the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup.
Criticism of Martino continued to mount as Mexico managed no goals and only one point through their first two games in Qatar.
The fact former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was left off Mexico’s World Cup roster did not help matters.
Martino previously coached his native Argentina as well as Paraguay. The Athletic reported in July that he had already decided to part with El Tri after the World Cup.
He ends his tenure with Mexico with a win-draw-loss record of 42-12-12 across all competitions. REUTERS