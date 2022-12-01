World Cup: Boxer Alvarez says he got carried away, apologises to Messi after threat

MEXICO CITY - Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentina striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.

Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him”, having taken offence at the video.

On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place,” Alvarez said. “So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina.”

Messi, 35, responded after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland on the final day of Group C, which gave the Albiceleste a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

“I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding. Those who know me know that I don’t disrespect anyone (...) I don’t have to apologise because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone,” said the Argentina captain.

Mexican captain Andres Guardado defended his Argentinian counterpart, saying the video showed nothing out of the ordinary.

Mexico coach Martino out

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group C, but did not win by enough and for the first time since 1978, failed to advance out of the World Cup group stage. Argentina and Poland advanced out of Group C.

The result meant that Gerardo “Tata” Martino lost his job as his contract expired once Mexico were eliminated.

“I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have,” Martino said after the match. “As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness, I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.

“My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle and there is nothing more to be done.”