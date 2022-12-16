World Cup: Born winner Deschamps leads France to brink of glory again

DOHA – Through to their fourth World Cup final in seven editions, France have become accustomed to success on the international stage and central to it all has been Didier Deschamps, a born winner as a player and now an inspirational leader as a coach.

As Les Bleus approach Sunday’s showdown with Argentina in Doha, it seems remarkable now that there were serious doubts about this French side coming into the World Cup.

They had disappointed at Euro 2020 and Deschamps was already dealing with an injury crisis before Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema withdrew from the squad on the eve of the tournament.

Yet the circumstances have brought the best out of the France coach, who ripped up his tactical plans and pulled off a masterstroke in turning forward Antoine Griezmann into a midfielder.

Griezmann’s own comments during the competition told a story.

“I owe him everything in my international career. I give everything for the shirt, for France, but also for him,” said the Atletico Madrid star who has arguably been the player of the tournament.

“Every game, every action is like me saying thank you to him. I want to do everything to make him proud of his number seven.”

Deschamps may be derided by some fans who feel his team should play more attractive football.

But Griezmann’s comments revealed something else about Deschamps – that his man-management skills are even more important than tactical nous.

“He likes to talk with his players and know what you are feeling. Every time he gives an order or advice you follow him,” Griezmann said.

That Deschamps is so highly respected and admired by his players is undoubtedly partly down to what he achieved in his own career.

A midfielder once famously dismissed as a “water carrier” by Eric Cantona, he was 24 when he captained Marseille to victory in the 1993 Champions League final.

Later a Champions League winner with Juventus, he skippered France to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 before retiring aged 32.

Les Bleus have not really looked back since those formative triumphs. Over a generation they have become international football’s pre-eminent power.