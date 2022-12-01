World Cup: Arabs field satire as tournament brings joy and pain

TUNIS – Arab football fans have flooded social media with satire, celebrating unexpected victories and poking fun at their own misfortunes as Qatar hosts the Middle East’s first World Cup.

Lionel Messi was the butt of region-wide jokes after his team’s shock 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia last week.

One video shows the tearful Argentinian addressing journalists, dubbed in Arabic.

“Hello. Honestly, we got destroyed,” the voice sobs over emotional footage taken from Messi’s goodbye press conference on leaving Barcelona in 2021.

“We got humiliated. They ridiculed us and demolished us without mercy. I never imagined this could happen.”

A viral meme took a Louis Vuitton advertisement showing Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess, but replacing Messi with Saudi player Salem al-Dawsari.

And along with the satire came farce, in a widely shared clip showing a group of Saudi fans celebrating Dawsari’s stunning goal that secured the Green Falcons’ victory.