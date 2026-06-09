World Cup 2026 preview: Last port of call for Cristiano Ronaldo

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With debutants Uzbekistan and DR Congo combining for just one previous World Cup appearance, this group looks straightforward enough for Portugal and Colombia to progress, leaving the underdogs to hunt for an unlikely place in the knockout rounds.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo went from almost being aborted due to poverty to become a global football icon winning loads of trophies with various clubs and his national team.

Summarise

UZBEKISTAN

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Debutants (2026)

FIFA ranking: 50th

Record in qualifying: 10 wins, 1 loss, 5 draws

Uzbekistan’s rise and World Cup qualification are more systematic than surprising.

Targeted investment in infrastructure and talent development helped them become Asian Cup regulars. At the youth level, they beat England at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup before a maiden Olympic appearance at Paris 2024 where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions Spain and made a group-stage exit.

Players like defender Abdukodir Khusanov and forward Eldor Shomurodov are now deemed good enough to be signed by Manchester City and Roma, respectively. They also hired Italy’s former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro as head coach in October 2025 to make them hard to beat.

Since 2022, they have lost fewer than 10 times in over 50 international matches which include wins over Iran and Egypt and draws with Mexico and Australia.

Uzbekistan centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov has experience playing top-level football at Manchester City. PHOTO: REUTERS

DR CONGO

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Group stage (1974)

FIFA ranking: 45th

Record in qualifying: 9 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws

The Leopards’ long and winding road to their first World Cup appearance in 52 years took them through a four-team continental play-off in which they beat Cameroon in added time, Nigeria on penalties and then Jamaica in extra time.

With Portugal and Colombia in the mix, not much is expected of the Congolese who lost all three of their matches by a combined 14-0 in the 1974 edition, when they were known as Zaire.

But, with former Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, Sunderland central midfielder Noah Sadiki and Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa in their ranks, they will aim to beat Uzbekistan for third place to hopefully secure a backdoor entry to the last 32.

DR Congo centre-back Axel Tuanzebe scored the extra-time winning goal in their World Cup play-off against Jamaica. PHOTO: REUTERS

COLOMBIA

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Quarter-finals (2014)

FIFA ranking: 13th

Record in qualifying: 7 wins, 4 losses, 4 draws

A country that gave the football world colourful personalities like Rene Higuita, Carlos Valderrama and James Rodriguez never quite found the legs to go past the last eight at a World Cup.

But they will be a threat to any team in a one-off match, given how they beat Brazil and Argentina and spanked Chile 4-0 during the World Cup qualifiers, even if they did lose to France and Croatia in friendlies in 2026.

Having won league titles with Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and scoring a banger and winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup, Rodriguez is Colombia’s biggest star.

Even though injuries derailed his club career, he led his national team to the 2024 Copa America final with a tournament-high six assists. And Colombia also boast playmaker Juan Quintero as well as in-form forwards Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez.

Despite several injuries, World Cup 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez has experienced a resurgence in form to lead the lines for Colombia. PHOTO: REUTERS

PORTUGAL

Last World Cup: Quarter-finals

Best result: Third (1966)

FIFA ranking: 5th

Record in qualifying: 4 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw

One of Europe’s most successful and entertaining teams in the last 10 years with the 2016 European Championship and 2019 and 2025 Uefa Nations League triumphs, Portugal have consistently under-delivered at World Cups.

Roberto Martinez has taken Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup before delivering the 2025 Nations League for Portugal. He toggles comfortably between three or four at the back, and has an embarrassment of quality midfielders and attackers – a midfield three of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves is as premium as it gets.

But his biggest challenge is finding a system that fits Cristiano Ronaldo, or convincing him to take on a cameo role. While Ronaldo did score the equaliser against Spain to take the 2025 Nations League final to penalties, he has been playing at a lower level in the Saudi Pro League and tends to slow his national team down.

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes enters the World Cup on a high after setting an English Premier League record of 21 assists in a single season for Manchester United. PHOTO: REUTERS

PLAYER TO WATCH – CRISTIANO RONALDO (PORTUGAL, 227 CAPS, 143 GOALS, 46 ASSISTS)

Almost aborted due to poverty and growing up as the youngest of four children in an impoverished Catholic home, there was no hint that Cristiano Ronaldo would grow up to break all sorts of football records, even if he did play youth football at lower-tier Portuguese club Andorinha where his father was a part-time kit man.

Since then, he has won trophies everywhere he has gone – Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr. With the national team, he has also won the 2016 European Championship and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

As the scoring machine chases the 1,000-goal mark, Ronaldo is the only player to have scored 100 goals with four different clubs.

Individually, he holds the records for most goals and assists in the Champions League and the European Championship. He also has the most international caps and goals and is the first player to score at five World Cups.

To compete with players half his age, 41-year-old Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is disciplined with his diet, rest and recovery. PHOTO: REUTERS

To compete with players half his age, the 41-year-old’s secret to his career’s longevity lies in how he maintains his body.

According to reports, Ronaldo eats six high-protein meals a day and avoids soft drinks and refined carbohydrates like bread and pasta.

He has up to six 90-minute rest periods a day and apparently has a cryotherapy chamber at home that can lower body temperature to -100 deg C to help him recover and stay fresh from high-intensity training that can last up to four hours daily.

Still, no one beats Father Time, and the five-time Ballon D’Or winner admitted this will be his last opportunity to win the biggest prize missing from his bulging trophy cabinet.

Confirming his plans to retire soon, he said at the Tourise Summit in Riyadh in 2025: “Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be at the game.”