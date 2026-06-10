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World Cup 2026: Find out which games are showing at your nearest community club

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Football fans watching the World Cup 2022 final screening at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 18, 2022.

Football fans watching the World Cup 2022 final screening at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 18, 2022.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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SINGAPORE – The People’s Association and Sport Singapore have released an initial list of World Cup 2026 group games that they will be showing at respective community clubs, integrated hubs and sport centres, starting with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12 (3am, Singapore time).

This comes after both organisations, along with The Kallang Group, announced on June 5 that residents can catch selected matches of the June 11-July 19 showpiece for free at more than 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sport Centres and The Kallang.

Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these places.

The live screening schedule is as follows:

1. Mexico v South Africa (June 12, Fri, 3am)

  • Bukit Timah CC

  • Ci Yuan CC

  • Hong Kah North CC

  • Nee Soon East CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • Pasir Ris Elias CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • Radin Mas CC

  • Tampines East CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

2. South Korea v Czech Republic (June 12, Fri, 10am)

  • Bishan CC

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Bukit Timah CC

  • Clementi CC

  • Hong Kah North CC

  • Keat Hong CC

  • Nanyang CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Pasir Ris Elias CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • Radin Mas CC

  • Tampines North CC

  • Tengah CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Bukit Canberra Sport Centre

  • Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

  • Clementi Sport Centre

  • Pasir Ris Sport Centre

  • Sengkang Sport Centre

3. Brazil v Morocco (June 14, Sun, 6am)

  • ACE The Place CC

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Bukit Timah CC

  • Clementi CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • One Punggol

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • Pasir Ris Elias CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • Taman Jurong CC

  • Tampines East CC

  • Tampines North CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • West Coast CC

  • Woodlands CC

4. Australia v Turkey (June 14, Sun, noon)

  • Bukit Canberra Sport Centre

  • Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

  • Clementi Sport Centre

  • Pasir Ris Sport Centre

  • Sengkang Sport Centre

5. Germany v Curacao (June 15, Mon, 1am)

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Fengshan CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

6. Netherlands v Japan (June 15, Mon, 4am)

  • ACE The Place CC

  • Eunos CC

  • Fengshan CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • The Frontier CC

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

7. Spain v Cape Verde (June 15, Mon, 11.59pm)

  • ACE The Place CC

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Bukit Batok CC @ Block 159 Bukit Batok Street 11

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

8. Belgium v Egypt (June 16, Tues, 3am)

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

9. Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (June 16, Tues, 6am)

  • ACE The Place CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

10. France v Senegal (June 17, Wed, 3am)

  • Fernvale CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

11. Argentina v Algeria (June 17, Wed, 9am)

  • Bishan CC

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Changi Simei CC

  • Clementi CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Keat Hong CC

  • Nanyang CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • Tampines North CC

  • Tengah CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Bukit Canberra Sport Centre

  • Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

  • Clementi Sport Centre

  • Pasir Ris Sport Centre

  • Sengkang Sport Centre

12. Portugal v DR Congo (June 18, Thurs, 1am)

  • Fengshan CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

13. England v Croatia (June 18, Thurs, 4am)

  • ACE The Place CC

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Bukit Batok CC @ Block 159 Bukit Batok Street 11

  • Clementi CC

  • Eunos CC

  • Fengshan CC

  • Fernvale CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon CC

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

ActiveSG has also announced that its sport centres at Bukit Canberra, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Pasir Ris and Sengkang will be showing the Brazil-Haiti game (June 20, Saturday, 8.30am) and Tunisia-Japan game (June 21, Sunday, noon), besides the third-place play-off on July 19 and the final on July 20.

The schedules are subject to change. For the latest updates, visit go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026 for the screenings at the community clubs and integrated hubs and go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg for screening details at the five ActiveSG Sport Centres.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.