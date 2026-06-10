World Cup 2026: Find out which games are showing at your nearest community club

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Football fans watching the World Cup 2022 final screening at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 18, 2022.

SINGAPORE – The People’s Association and Sport Singapore have released an initial list of World Cup 2026 group games that they will be showing at respective community clubs, integrated hubs and sport centres, starting with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12 (3am, Singapore time).

This comes after both organisations, along with The Kallang Group, announced on June 5 that residents can catch selected matches of the June 11-July 19 showpiece for free at more than 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sport Centres and The Kallang.

Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these places.

The live screening schedule is as follows:

1. Mexico v South Africa (June 12, Fri, 3am)

Bukit Timah CC

Ci Yuan CC

Hong Kah North CC

Nee Soon East CC

Nee Soon South CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris East CC

Pasir Ris Elias CC

Potong Pasir CC

Radin Mas CC

Tampines East CC

Toa Payoh West CC

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

2. South Korea v Czech Republic (June 12, Fri, 10am)

Bishan CC

Bukit Panjang CC

Bukit Timah CC

Clementi CC

Hong Kah North CC

Keat Hong CC

Nanyang CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris Elias CC

Potong Pasir CC

Radin Mas CC

Tampines North CC

Tengah CC

Woodlands CC

Bukit Canberra Sport Centre

Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

Clementi Sport Centre

Pasir Ris Sport Centre

Sengkang Sport Centre

3. Brazil v Morocco (June 14, Sun, 6am)

ACE The Place CC

Bukit Panjang CC

Bukit Timah CC

Clementi CC

Jalan Besar CC

One Punggol

Pasir Ris East CC

Pasir Ris Elias CC

Potong Pasir CC

Taman Jurong CC

Tampines East CC

Tampines North CC

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh West CC

West Coast CC

Woodlands CC

4. Australia v Turkey (June 14, Sun, noon)

Bukit Canberra Sport Centre

Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

Clementi Sport Centre

Pasir Ris Sport Centre

Sengkang Sport Centre

5. Germany v Curacao (June 15, Mon, 1am)

Bukit Panjang CC

Fengshan CC

Jalan Besar CC

Nee Soon South CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

6. Netherlands v Japan (June 15, Mon, 4am)

ACE The Place CC

Eunos CC

Fengshan CC

Jalan Besar CC

Nee Soon South CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

The Frontier CC

Pasir Ris East CC

Potong Pasir CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

7. Spain v Cape Verde (June 15, Mon, 11.59pm)

ACE The Place CC

Bukit Panjang CC

Jalan Besar CC

Bukit Batok CC @ Block 159 Bukit Batok Street 11

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

8. Belgium v Egypt (June 16, Tues, 3am)

Jalan Besar CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Potong Pasir CC

The Frontier CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

9. Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (June 16, Tues, 6am)

ACE The Place CC

Jalan Besar CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris East CC

The Frontier CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

10. France v Senegal (June 17, Wed, 3am)

Fernvale CC

Jalan Besar CC

Nee Soon South CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris East CC

Potong Pasir CC

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

11. Argentina v Algeria (June 17, Wed, 9am)

Bishan CC

Bukit Panjang CC

Changi Simei CC

Clementi CC

Jalan Besar CC

Keat Hong CC

Nanyang CC

Nee Soon South CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Potong Pasir CC

Tampines North CC

Tengah CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Bukit Canberra Sport Centre

Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

Clementi Sport Centre

Pasir Ris Sport Centre

Sengkang Sport Centre

12. Portugal v DR Congo (June 18, Thurs, 1am)

Fengshan CC

Jalan Besar CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Potong Pasir CC

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

13. England v Croatia (June 18, Thurs, 4am)

ACE The Place CC

Bukit Panjang CC

Bukit Batok CC @ Block 159 Bukit Batok Street 11

Clementi CC

Eunos CC

Fengshan CC

Fernvale CC

Jalan Besar CC

Nee Soon South CC

One Punggol

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris East CC

Potong Pasir CC

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

ActiveSG has also announced that its sport centres at Bukit Canberra, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Pasir Ris and Sengkang will be showing the Brazil-Haiti game (June 20, Saturday, 8.30am) and Tunisia-Japan game (June 21, Sunday, noon), besides the third-place play-off on July 19 and the final on July 20.

The schedules are subject to change. For the latest updates, visit go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026 for the screenings at the community clubs and integrated hubs and go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg for screening details at the five ActiveSG Sport Centres.