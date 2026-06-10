World Cup 2026: Find out which games are showing at your nearest community club
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
SINGAPORE – The People’s Association and Sport Singapore have released an initial list of World Cup 2026 group games that they will be showing at respective community clubs, integrated hubs and sport centres, starting with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12 (3am, Singapore time).
This comes after both organisations, along with The Kallang Group, announced on June 5 that residents can catch selected matches of the June 11-July 19 showpiece for free at more than 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sport Centres and The Kallang.
Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these places.
The live screening schedule is as follows:
1. Mexico v South Africa (June 12, Fri, 3am)
Bukit Timah CC
Ci Yuan CC
Hong Kah North CC
Nee Soon East CC
Nee Soon South CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Pasir Ris East CC
Pasir Ris Elias CC
Potong Pasir CC
Radin Mas CC
Tampines East CC
Toa Payoh West CC
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
2. South Korea v Czech Republic (June 12, Fri, 10am)
Bishan CC
Bukit Panjang CC
Bukit Timah CC
Clementi CC
Hong Kah North CC
Keat Hong CC
Nanyang CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Pasir Ris Elias CC
Potong Pasir CC
Radin Mas CC
Tampines North CC
Tengah CC
Woodlands CC
Bukit Canberra Sport Centre
Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre
Clementi Sport Centre
Pasir Ris Sport Centre
Sengkang Sport Centre
3. Brazil v Morocco (June 14, Sun, 6am)
ACE The Place CC
Bukit Panjang CC
Bukit Timah CC
Clementi CC
Jalan Besar CC
One Punggol
Pasir Ris East CC
Pasir Ris Elias CC
Potong Pasir CC
Taman Jurong CC
Tampines East CC
Tampines North CC
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Toa Payoh West CC
West Coast CC
Woodlands CC
4. Australia v Turkey (June 14, Sun, noon)
Bukit Canberra Sport Centre
Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre
Clementi Sport Centre
Pasir Ris Sport Centre
Sengkang Sport Centre
5. Germany v Curacao (June 15, Mon, 1am)
Bukit Panjang CC
Fengshan CC
Jalan Besar CC
Nee Soon South CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
6. Netherlands v Japan (June 15, Mon, 4am)
ACE The Place CC
Eunos CC
Fengshan CC
Jalan Besar CC
Nee Soon South CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
The Frontier CC
Pasir Ris East CC
Potong Pasir CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
7. Spain v Cape Verde (June 15, Mon, 11.59pm)
ACE The Place CC
Bukit Panjang CC
Jalan Besar CC
Bukit Batok CC @ Block 159 Bukit Batok Street 11
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
8. Belgium v Egypt (June 16, Tues, 3am)
Jalan Besar CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Potong Pasir CC
The Frontier CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
9. Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (June 16, Tues, 6am)
ACE The Place CC
Jalan Besar CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Pasir Ris East CC
The Frontier CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
10. France v Senegal (June 17, Wed, 3am)
Fernvale CC
Jalan Besar CC
Nee Soon South CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Pasir Ris East CC
Potong Pasir CC
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
11. Argentina v Algeria (June 17, Wed, 9am)
Bishan CC
Bukit Panjang CC
Changi Simei CC
Clementi CC
Jalan Besar CC
Keat Hong CC
Nanyang CC
Nee Soon South CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Potong Pasir CC
Tampines North CC
Tengah CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Bukit Canberra Sport Centre
Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre
Clementi Sport Centre
Pasir Ris Sport Centre
Sengkang Sport Centre
12. Portugal v DR Congo (June 18, Thurs, 1am)
Fengshan CC
Jalan Besar CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Potong Pasir CC
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
13. England v Croatia (June 18, Thurs, 4am)
ACE The Place CC
Bukit Panjang CC
Bukit Batok CC @ Block 159 Bukit Batok Street 11
Clementi CC
Eunos CC
Fengshan CC
Fernvale CC
Jalan Besar CC
Nee Soon South CC
One Punggol
Our Tampines Hub
Pasir Ris East CC
Potong Pasir CC
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon CC
Toa Payoh West CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
ActiveSG has also announced that its sport centres at Bukit Canberra, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Pasir Ris and Sengkang will be showing the Brazil-Haiti game (June 20, Saturday, 8.30am) and Tunisia-Japan game (June 21, Sunday, noon), besides the third-place play-off on July 19 and the final on July 20.
The schedules are subject to change. For the latest updates, visit go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026 for the screenings at the community clubs and integrated hubs and go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg for screening details at the five ActiveSG Sport Centres.