World Cup 2026: 5 things about South Korea’s in-form Hwang In-beom

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With Son Heung-min misfiring and Czech Republic taking the lead against the run of play, South Korea were in desperate need of a saviour. Up stepped Hwang In-beom with a goal and an assist to help them snatch the points that could be crucial to their hopes of making it to the knockout round. Just who is this new South Korean talisman who almost didn’t make it to the World Cup?

Hwang In-beom celebrates after scoring South Korea's equaliser in their 2-1 win over Czech Republic at the 2026 World Cup.

1. He was exempted from mandatory military service

In January 2018, Hwang was drafted into Asan Mugunghwa, a K-League 2 police team for South Korean professional footballers serving their mandatory military duty.

Eight months later, he managed to earn exemption along with his teammates as they won Asian Games gold by beating Japan 2-1 in the final after extra time.

2. He is a globetrotter

Born in Daejeon, Hwang came through the ranks of Daejeon Moonhwa Elementary School and the youth teams of Daejeon Citizen before being promoted to their K-League 1 team. In 2015, he became their youngest scorer at age 18.

Although they were relegated that year, the loyal midfielder remained for another three seasons before flying the coop.

He could have joined Hamburger SV, the second-tier German side that launched Son Heung-min’s career, but they were outbid by Canada’s Vancouver Whitecaps, who compete in the United States’ Major League Soccer.

After his Canadian sojourn, few would have expected him to clock even more miles with Rubin Kazan in Russia, Olympiakos in Greece, Red Star Belgrade in Serbia and now Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

In between, he returned to South Korea for a loan spell with FC Seoul in 2022 due to sanctions on Russia following their invasion of Ukraine.

Hwang In-beom had damaged his right ankle ligament in March, but recovered to return to action in time to help South Korea come back and beat Czech Republic 2-1 in their 2026 World Cup opener with a goal and an assist. PHOTO: REUTERS

His globetrotting exploits have expanded with the national team, with whom he has 74 caps, seven goals and six assists since his debut in 2018.

3. He is part of a world record

Hwang moved to Red Star Belgrade in September 2023 and scored his first goal for his new team three months later after winning a penalty in a 3-1 win over fellow Serbian side Mladost Lucani.

The victory was also memorable as Red Star extended their unbeaten home run in the Serbian SuperLiga since April 2017 to 122 games to overtake Real Madrid’s record of 121 consecutive La Liga home games without defeat from February 1957 to March 1965.

There was more glory to come as they secured a league and cup double, with Hwang contributing the match-winning assist in the cup final, and being voted the SuperLiga Player of the Season.

4. He is a midfield metronome

Dubbed a “midfield metronome” by ESPN, the 1.77m Hwang keeps things ticking in the heart of midfield.

Former Feyenoord player Karim El Ahmadi called him a “complete midfielder” in the ilk of Japan’s Shinji Ono.

In a globetrotting career, “complete midfielder” Hwang In-beom now plays for top-tier Dutch side Feyenoord, for whom he has four goals and eight assists in 54 games. PHOTO: REUTERS

Noting his ambidexterity, El Ahmadi said: “He distributed the play in front of the defence, he turned away with his left and right foot, and looked around well. He also has good tackles in him.”

Former Dutch stay Wesley Sneijder added: “Hwang can switch the play and understands the game. He doesn’t think, he just does it.”

Against the Czech Republic, Hwang was Man of the Match with one goal, one assist, a game-high 93 touches and 81 passes, and a solid 90.1 per cent pass accuracy.

5. He almost didn’t make it to the World Cup

Hwang suffered a major injury scare in March after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle following a clash with Noah Naujoks in Feyenoord’s 2-1 league win against Excelsior, ruling him out for the rest of the season.



Fortunately, the 29-year-old recovered in time to play a combined 90 minutes in international friendlies against Trinidad and Tobago (5-0) and El Salvador (1-0) before his starring role in South Korea’s 2026 World Cup opener.