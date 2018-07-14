World Cup: 10 of the best memes of the tournament

SINGAPORE - The World Cup has seen plenty of thrills and spills - from deposed champions Germany getting knocked out in humiliating fashion by unfancied South Korea in the group stage, to Croatia derailing the England hype train after the nation had been swept up in the euphoria of reaching only their third semi-final.

Social media also has been no different, with users enthralled by the craze of the most-watched global sporting event, with an estimated 3.5 billion viewers from 200 countries and territories. According to marketing technology firm Digilant, World Cup-related hashtags have been the most popular across all social media platforms from Instagram to Twitter.

Statistics have shown that over 1.5 million posts on Instagram have used #WorldCup, while on Twitter, there have been more than 25 million impressions of the same hashtag. And the Internet reaction to the action on the pitch has been equally fast and furious, ranging from hilarity to downright savage.

The Straits Times looks at the best memes (in no particular order) that have spawned from the June 14 to July 15 tournament and gone viral in the process.

1. Mohamed Salah gets mummified by Uruguay's Diego Godin and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin after the Egyptians lost their first two matches. Their Group A exit was confirmed by Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

2. All aboard the English hype train, as skipper Harry Kane and Co are depicted in the iconic guises of the 1966 World Cup-winning team led by then skipper Bobby Moore.

3. If you ever wondered why the video assistant referee decisions take all the time it does, wonder no more.

4. Diego Maradona (left) celebrating Argentina's opening goal against Nigeria is simply the meme that keeps on giving.

5. Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi with the celebration of the tournament after blasting the ball onto a post following the Red Devils' goal against England, only for the rebound to hit him squarely in the face. At least he manged to see the funny side of it.

Michy Batshuayi goal celebration: off the post, off the face 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rv3uh6STKo — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 28, 2018

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why am I so stupid bro 🤦🏾‍♂️ shit hurts — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

6. Groundhog day as Brazil's flagging World Cup dreams are crushed again by a country whose flag bears the same colours as Germany - just rotated.

7. Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo doing his best impression of the Matrix's Neo after making six top-drawer saves as South Korea beat Germany 2-0 in the group decider for their first Finals win over Die Mannschaft.

8. England defender Harry Maguire pokes fun of his own meme on top a meme, which first went viral after team-mate Kyle Walker tweeted an imaginary conversation between the Leicester City man and his girlfriend following the Three Lions' 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.

“Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We’re not going home just yet” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/s1g3P3jj34 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 8, 2018

9. When Neymar met Alisson. Footage of the Brazil goalkeeper went viral after he was spotted stamping on a giant inflatable balloon during their Group E 1-1 opener against Switzerland. An Internet user spliced that with the equally iconic video of team-mate Neymar writhing around and a classic was born.

10. Former England striker Peter Crouch with his take on "It's coming home" - a play on the Three Lions' unofficial World Cup anthem by The Lighting Seeds, which has risen to the top of the British charts 22 years after its release.