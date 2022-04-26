'world-class' Origi is Reds' best finisher

LIVERPOOL • Jurgen Klopp might have two-time English Premier League Golden Boot winner and current top scorer Mohamed Salah in his ranks, but the Liverpool manager on Sunday called fringe forward Divock Origi the "best finisher" at the club.

He made the comments after the Belgian helped Liverpool turn a frustrating goal-less first-half stalemate into a 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield. It kept the Reds one point behind leaders Manchester City with five games remaining.

Origi came on for Naby Keita in the 60th minute and two minutes later, played a one-two with Salah, who crossed for Andy Robertson to break the deadlock.

Five minutes from time, the 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away, settled the game with his sixth career goal against the Toffees and his 11th Premier League strike off the bench, more than any other Reds player.

"We are happy with the impact (from substitutes) all season," Klopp said. "We did not show up there in the first half... but we changed things in the second half.

"He (Origi) is a legend on and off the pitch. Fantastic footballer, a world-class striker and is our best finisher. Everyone would say the same. You see this in training.

"It is a really hard decision to make to leave him out. Everyone loves Divock here."

Telling contributions in fleeting appearances have been Origi's forte at Liverpool.

His 95th-minute winner against Everton in 2018 had Klopp sprinting across the pitch in celebration, while he also scored a game-clinching second in the 2019 Champions League final, as well as a double in Liverpool's famous 4-0 win over Barcelona that season.

But it could have all been so different had Everton been awarded a penalty when Anthony Gordon went down under a challenge from Joel Matip in the second half with the score at 0-0, a decision that infuriated manager Frank Lampard.

"It was a penalty," said Lampard, who saw his side slip into the relegation zone after Burnley's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the earlier game.