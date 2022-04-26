'world-class' Origi is Reds' best finisher

LIVERPOOL • Jurgen Klopp might have two-time English Premier League Golden Boot winner and current top scorer Mohamed Salah in his ranks, but the Liverpool manager on Sunday called fringe forward Divock Origi the "best finisher" at the club.
He made the comments after the Belgian helped Liverpool turn a frustrating goal-less first-half stalemate into a 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield. It kept the Reds one point behind leaders Manchester City with five games remaining.
Origi came on for Naby Keita in the 60th minute and two minutes later, played a one-two with Salah, who crossed for Andy Robertson to break the deadlock.
Five minutes from time, the 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away, settled the game with his sixth career goal against the Toffees and his 11th Premier League strike off the bench, more than any other Reds player.
"We are happy with the impact (from substitutes) all season," Klopp said. "We did not show up there in the first half... but we changed things in the second half.
"He (Origi) is a legend on and off the pitch. Fantastic footballer, a world-class striker and is our best finisher. Everyone would say the same. You see this in training.
"It is a really hard decision to make to leave him out. Everyone loves Divock here."
Telling contributions in fleeting appearances have been Origi's forte at Liverpool.
His 95th-minute winner against Everton in 2018 had Klopp sprinting across the pitch in celebration, while he also scored a game-clinching second in the 2019 Champions League final, as well as a double in Liverpool's famous 4-0 win over Barcelona that season.
But it could have all been so different had Everton been awarded a penalty when Anthony Gordon went down under a challenge from Joel Matip in the second half with the score at 0-0, a decision that infuriated manager Frank Lampard.
"It was a penalty," said Lampard, who saw his side slip into the relegation zone after Burnley's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the earlier game.
"I don't think you get them here. I think if that is Mo Salah at the other end, he gets the penalty."
While former Reds defender Jamie Carragher agreed it was a "stonewall" spot-kick, he said Gordon's penchant for diving, which earned him a first-half booking, might have ultimately cost him.
He said on Sky Sports: "He's just got to be careful of that. It'll definitely be in referees' heads and maybe he hasn't got what he's deserved because of a few incidents in three or four other games. But that said, it's a stonewall penalty."
Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness agreed, adding that forward Sadio Mane was lucky not to see red for pushing Everton midfielder Allan's face moments before half-time following a melee.
The Senegalese also pushed his finger into the face of Mason Holgate during the same incident.
Souness told Sky Sports: "Mane's lucky, he's pushed Allan and tried to poke Mason Holgate as well. It's not a push on Holgate, he's got his finger out, there's more intent than just a push."
However, former Premier League and Fifa referee Mark Clattenburg said referee Stuart Attwell got both calls right.
On the Gordon incident, he wrote in his Daily Mail column: "there wasn't enough for a spot-kick" while on Mane, he noted: "Neither incident was violent. They were petulant acts and deserved the yellow card he received for being the aggressor."
