Work from home a success for Moyes

LONDON • West Ham United boss David Moyes is still calling the shots at the Premier League club despite having to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Hammers thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 on Sunday, with Moyes pulling the strings from home.

"There were a lot of phone calls with David, (assistant coach) Stuart Pearce was inundated. David picked the team and controlled the substitutions," stand-in boss Alan Irvine told BT Sport.

Assistant Irvine was also in charge of the Hammers' 5-1 win over third-tier Hull City in the League Cup third round last week.

Moyes is set to return to the training ground on Thursday, ensuring his 100 per cent record working from home.

The win equalled his biggest victory as Hammers manager - a 4-0 rout over Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

That win in January also marked the last time his side recorded a clean sheet at the London Stadium.

The welcome boost, however, may have caused him some added stress due to the excellent performance of Declan Rice.

Their midfield linchpin, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, put in another stellar display, and West Ham will have a tough time hanging on to one of their key players with the transfer window closing on Monday.

"Declan (Rice) is extremely happy. He was captain today, he is not somebody with other things on his mind," Irvine said before suggesting that any transfers at West Ham might involve players arriving, rather than departing.

England international Rice revealed he "couldn't be any happier for the staff who were here tonight", given the circumstances.

"I know they've been on Zoom calls all week and the manager's been getting his points across to them, which they've been putting onto the training pitch," the 21-year-old said.

"They've stepped into the manager's shoes brilliantly. It's a collective effort and I'm delighted for the management tonight.

"I'm sure he'll be buzzing."

REUTERS