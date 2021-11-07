Work cut out for Xavi at flailing Barca

BARCELONA • Barcelona yesterday named former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach on a contract until 2024, following Ronald Koeman's sacking.

The La Liga club received the green light on Friday to sign the 41-year-old after they paid the €5 million (S$7.8 million) release fee in his contract with Qatari side Al Sadd.

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons," the club said in a statement, with a headline that read: "Welcome back home, Xavi!"

Dutchman Koeman was sacked after a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano last month which left Barca ninth in La Liga.

The club are still ninth since Sergi Barjuan was appointed as caretaker coach and sit nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Barjuan remained in charge for their league match at Celta Vigo yesterday, with Xavi's presentation set for tomorrow.

"It wasn't goodbye, it was 'see you soon'. The Nou Camp has always been my home," he said in a video addressed to the fans.

"You're my fans, my people, the club that I love the most. And now, I'm coming home. See you soon, Culers. Forca Barca!"

Xavi's first game would be a local derby against Espanyol on Nov 20, after the international break.

A 2010 World Cup winner with Spain, he graduated from La Masia academy to the first team, playing for Barca for 17 years, making 767 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including four Champions League wins and eight league titles.

Xavi joined Al Sadd as a player in 2015, becoming head coach after hanging up his boots in 2019.

In April, he led his side to the Qatari domestic league title with the team unbeaten.

He first turned down the chance to coach Barca in January last year after Ernesto Valverde was sacked, but remained linked with the job even after Koeman succeeded the fired Quique Setien seven months later.

On his ex-teammate Xavi taking over at the Nou Camp, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Barca from 2008 to 2012, said: "I didn't speak with him but if it's finally agreed, then of course the best wishes. I'm pretty sure he'll do a good job."

