'Women's football is unstoppable'

BARCELONA • A world record crowd for a women's football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the Champions League semi-finals by thrashing rivals Real Madrid 5-2 at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 aggregate win.

The crowd figure surpassed the previous record for a women's match when 90,185 watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

It also smashed the previous record attendance for a women's club fixture, set in March 2019 when 60,739 supporters saw Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca were eager to give Wednesday's fixture as much visibility as possible. The club's 147,000 members were allowed 24 hours to book up to four free tickets, with only an administration charge of €2.50 (S$3.75) due. Non-members were then able to buy tickets for between €9 to €15.

A giant mosaic was displayed before kick-off that read "more than empowerment" and the festive atmosphere powered the hosts.

The reigning European champions advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg, with the first leg to be played on April 23.

Alexia Putellas, winner of the women's Ballon d'Or in November, was on the scoresheet on Wednesday after also scoring twice in the 3-1 first-leg win.

On the record turnout, the Barca captain said: "It was magical - the game finished and nobody wanted to go home... There were so many people, so many girls. What happened today was historic."

Teammate and fellow goalscorer Aitana Bonmati added: "We've recently been through some wonderful experiences, especially winning the Champions League. But maybe this was more special. A full Nou Camp and making history - immense."

By filling the biggest stadium in Europe, a club statement said: "It would send out a clear message to aspiring young girls all around the world - you can do it too."

Even Real coach Alberto Toril could not help but to reflect on "a great spectacle" and "fiesta for women's football". He said: "Two super teams who wanted to compete, to attack and a huge crowd. Women's football is unstoppable, it's going to grow and grow."

Some of the biggest names in the sport were just as thrilled. United States 2019 World Cup-winning star Megan Rapinoe tweeted: "A crowd fitting for the team on the pitch. You love to see it."

Former Arsenal and England defender Alex Scott recalled a turnout of just "a couple of hundred people" when her side travelled to Barca in 2012, with that match shunted to the reserve team's stadium. "To have this game played here (the Nou Camp) shows how far the game has come," the pundit added.

In Paris, substitute Ramona Bachmann grabbed an extra-time equaliser for a 2-2 draw to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 aggregate win over a Bayern Munich side missing 12 players through injury and illness. PSG will face either seven-time champions Lyon or Juventus for a place in the final.

