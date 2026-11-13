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Women's 2027 World Cup tickets go on sale from December

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Nov 13 - Tickets for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil will go on sale from December 1, organisers said on Friday, with an initial eight-day sales window opening ahead of the tournament's draw on December 11.

• Fans will be able to purchase tickets in categories one, two and three, with prices starting from 30 BRL ($5.32) in category three, depending on the matches selected

• The tournament will offer several ticket packages, including a Brazil Team Pass covering the hosts' three group-stage matches, an Arena Pass providing access to matches at a chosen venue up to the quarter-finals, and a Flex Pass that allows fans to select three eligible games

• FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman announced details of the launch at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium, which will host both the opening match and the final

• "Brazil is preparing to welcome world-class football once again. From December 1, fans will be able to take the first step towards being part of this incredible event," Bareman said REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.