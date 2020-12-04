Woman referee Frappart breaks another barrier

TURIN • Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal in a 3-0 win for Juventus over Dynamo Kiev.

The 36-year-old had already made history as the first woman to referee in the French Ligue 1, and was also in charge of last year's Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Frenchwoman made her Europa League debut in October and has now taken another step in her career.

"Another barrier has been broken down, we know that she is very good, which is the most important and fundamental thing," Juve chief football officer Fabio Paratici said.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata were also on target for the Italian champions, who were already through to the last 16, along with Group G leaders Barcelona. But they can still pip the Spanish La Liga side to top spot.

Juve sit three points behind Barca ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp next Tuesday.

"We're ready for Barcelona," said Juve coach Andrea Pirlo, whose side lost 2-0 to Barca in Turin, a game Ronaldo missed due to a positive coronavirus test.

"These are games that change the season in terms of self-esteem and we will go there to win. But first there's the (Turin) derby and we need to focus on the league.

"Even if we are qualified, it's important not only for the classification, but for our progress.

"But I'm satisfied with the game and the approach of the guys. I'm young and I know I have to improve like my players, but I go on with my work."

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of their injured striker Erling Braut Haaland to draw 1-1 with Lazio in Group F, advancing to the knockout phase with a game to spare.

Coach Lucien Favre revealed their top scorer, who has 16 goals in 12 Champions League appearances, had a muscle injury that will rule him out until next month but Raphael Guerreiro's strike in Italy was enough for the Germans.

"We lost 3-1 in Rome, we improved tonight and could have won it with our chances," the Swiss said. "In the end, it was not our best performance but we have qualified. That is what was important tonight."

Lazio still need at least a draw against Club Brugge next week to advance to the last 16.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS