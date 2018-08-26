Football: Pep Guardiola happy to escape with 'good point' as Wolves hold champions to 1-1 draw

LONDON • It says much for Wolverhampton Wanderers that the last time Manchester City endured a match as frustrating as this away from home in the Premier League was in February.

Pep Guardiola's side had racked up seven successive top-flight wins on their travels since drawing at Burnley six months ago, but Wolves were in no mood to roll over just because the Premier League champions were in town yesterday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves played with tremendous energy, belief and courage, and deserved a point that was celebrated like a victory after the 1-1 draw at Molineux.

For Guardiola, whose City team are well known for their attacking prowess, the Spaniard admitted that they were foiled by the opponents' firepower instead.

"It was a good game. We conceded too many counter-attacks. We were not settled but especially because we missed simple passes. We created enough chances to win the game, but it is a good point," he told Sky Sports.

"Against a team with 10 men behind the ball, defensively well organised, we created chances to win... We tried but we will improve because defensively we were not solid like we normally are.

"Every game we play, we learn for the next one."

2 Defeats in Wolverhampton Wanderers' 28 home games in all competitions under Nuno Espírito Santo: W18 D8 L2.

There was a slice of good fortune with Willy Boly's goal, which went in off the central defender's arm, but it was hard to begrudge Wolves that bit of luck on a day when they caused City plenty of problems.

Aymeric Laporte's first goal for City, with just over 20 minutes remaining, brought parity and there was an opportunity for Sergio Aguero to win it for the visitors in the fifth minute of stoppage time, only for the striker to hit the crossbar with his free kick.

Wolves spent long periods without the ball, but they were certainly not parking the bus and carried a threat whenever they broke forward, specifically on the right flank, where Helder Costa had the beating of Benjamin Mendy, the City left-back.

From a defensive point of view, City were their own worst enemy at times, in particular Vincent Kompany, who looked badly out of sorts and was straying close to becoming a danger to his own team.

Wolves made life uncomfortable for City by pressing them high up the pitch whenever they could and that completed a difficult day for Kompany, who became the first Belgian to make 250 appearances in Premier League history.

"All the credit is for my players, the way they worked. We knew it was going to be tough, but we played in the shape and style we believed," Nuno said of his team, newly promoted after winning the Championship last season.

"We want to create an identity, you just have to go, no matter who you have in front of you.

"It is our way. We don't have to prove nothing to nobody. We just have to be ourselves. It is a big victory for the boys today. But stay humble... it's just one point."

In a later match yesterday, Arsenal manager Unai Emery finally clinched his first three Premier League points after a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

The home side, however, had a scare when they conceded a goal to Marko Arnautovic in the 25th minute, before Nacho Monreal equalised just five minutes later.

The Gunners then regained the lead via an Issa Diop own goal with 20 minutes left before a Danny Welbeck strike in stoppage time sealed the win.

