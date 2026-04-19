Wolves on brink of relegation from Premier League after defeat at Leeds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LEEDS, England, April 18 - Wolverhampton Wanderers found themselves teetering on the edge of Premier League relegation on Saturday after a crushing 3-0 defeat at Leeds United left the bottom side nervously eyeing results elsewhere.

A 22nd loss this season leaves Rob Edwards's Wolves with just 17 points from 33 games, their eight-year top-flight adventure hanging by a thread.

Relegation has seemed inevitable for Wolves as they have spent all season in the drop zone and their fate now rests on the clash between 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday.

If Roberto de Zerbi's Spurs can register their first league win of 2026 by beating his former side Brighton and move up to 17th, they will extend the gap to 16 points and send Wolves back to the second-tier Championship with five games left.

Leeds took the lead from a corner in the 18th minute when James Justin fired home with an acrobatic overhead kick to spark celebrations in the stands.

The noise had barely died down when Daniel Farke's men doubled their advantage just 85 seconds later after Brenden Aaronson nicked the ball and surged forward before picking out Noah Okafor at the far post for a clinical finish.

Leeds sealed victory in added time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fouled in the box and the striker stepped up to score his 11th league goal of the season.

The victory lifts Leeds to 15th place and the team who have spent much of the season flirting with the drop zone now sit a comfortable nine points above the bottom three in their bid to stay in the Premier League. REUTERS