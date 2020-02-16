Wolves furious after VAR rules 'little toe' offside

LONDON • Nuno Espirito Santo claimed football is in danger of becoming robotic, after Wolverhampton Wanderers were controversially denied by the video assistant referee (VAR) and Leicester's Hamza Choudhury was sent off in a stormy 0-0 Premier League draw at Molineux on Friday.

Wolves thought they had taken the lead when Willy Boly headed home in the first half, but the VAR stepped in to chalk off the goal for the tightest of offside calls against Diogo Jota.

The hosts were furious but the officiating turned in their favour after half-time. Leicester had a penalty appeal turned down before midfielder Choudhury was sent off for a second booking.

Still unhappy at full-time, Wolves manager Nuno bemoaned the way VAR decisions and long delays are sucking the emotional aspect out of the sport.

"It is reality now but, each time it happens, it upsets you. When you see the images, there is not a clear advantage but the law is the law," he said. "The ref said it was offside. We have to get used to it and hope it improves. They have to improve, it's obvious.

"Something has to be done. Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating. We are in danger of becoming robots."

Leicester remain third in the Premier League, one point behind second-placed Manchester City (51) as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers was encouraged by his Foxes' second clean sheet in their last 11 league games, especially as they had to withstand a late barrage.

"To keep a clean sheet is very pleasing. I didn't think the first one was a yellow. I felt Hamza was unfortunate," he said.

He said of Jota's VAR decision: "It is the game now, his little toe was offside. They will feel it was harsh."

200 Jamie Vardy's Premier League appearances, the second man to reach this milestone for Leicester after Muzzy Izzet (222). The Foxes' top scorer did not add to his 97 goals.

Wolves had returned from a winter break in Spain for the 42nd game of a gruelling season that started with Europa League action back in July.

But they never looked fatigued in a bruising encounter and climb to seventh in the table on 36 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE