Wolves end 2023 on high with 3-0 win over Everton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Wolverhampton Wanderers outclassed Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run at home to eight games with goals from Maximilian Kilman, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson.

Wolves took the lead in the 25th minute when Cunha's cross into the box found Dawson, whose effort was blocked by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford but the ball fell for Kilman to finished.

Wolves doubled their lead early in the second half when Hwang Hee-chan crossed the ball to Cunha who scored from close range. Cunha then turned provider when he set up Dawson for the third goal on the hour mark.

The victory moved 11th-placed Wolves to 28 points from 20 matches while Everton suffered their third defeat in a row to sit one point above the relegation zone in 17th. REUTERS

