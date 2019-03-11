Wizard Hazard rescues a point for Blues

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard challenged by Wolves midfielders Ruben Neves (No. 8) and Joao Moutinho. The Belgian scored a last-gasp equaliser from outside the box at Stamford Bridge yesterday to salvage a 1-1 draw with Wolves. The visitors had taken the lead in the 56th minute when they caught Chelsea on the counter with a quick passing move. Raul Jimenez flicked the ball to Diogo Jota, who ran wide and pulled it back for Jimenez to finish - via a deflection - for his 14th goal of the season. The Blues are on 57 points, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United who played fellow top-four rivals Arsenal in a later match.