With Sterling back, Southgate targets victorious finish

PRISTINA (Kosovo) • Gareth Southgate is set to bring Raheem Sterling back from his brief England exile in today's Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo, as he seeks to end the controversy over the Manchester City star's row with Joe Gomez.

The forward was dropped for Thursday's 7-0 rout of Montenegro after clashing with Gomez in the Three Lions' training base canteen.

It is believed he was unhappy with Gomez following an altercation with the Liverpool defender during City's Premier League 3-1 defeat at Anfield last Sunday.

Although Sterling was left out of the Montenegro game as punishment, Southgate has confirmed the winger will return for England's final Group A fixture.

The striker and Gomez, left with a scratch under his eye after the incident, are said to have patched up their relationship, but the centre-back was jeered by England fans at Wembley when he came on as a substitute against Montenegro.

Both Southgate and Sterling expressed their support for Gomez and criticised the booing supporters, with the England manager reportedly comforting the shocked 22-year-old and his family after the match.

With England guaranteed to qualify as group winners, Southgate had already planned to tinker with his line-up, although he is keen to ensure England finish with a win as they eye a top-six seeding in next year's tournament.

"We will make some changes, for sure, but the seeding in the group could be critical and we know it's a big night for the Kosovans," he said.

"It's a shame for them that they're now out of this part of the qualification, although they've still got the play-offs in which I think they'll be a huge threat in that format.

"So, it will be a good test for us. The enthusiasm for the game is high and we want to finish the group with as many points as we can."

Gomez will miss the match due to a knee injury suffered in training on Friday, while his club captain Jordan Henderson is ill.

Southgate has to decide whether to keep faith with Ben Chilwell ahead of Danny Rose at left-back.

Harry Kane may have scored a hat-trick against Montenegro but it was Leicester's Chilwell who was named England's Man of the Match following a fine display in which he provided three assists in the opening 24 minutes.

"Ben, I liked the hunger in his game, the enthusiasm to get forward," Southgate said.

"The whole team pressed well but he also pressed well from that full-back position, got into overlaps, his quality of delivery was excellent."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE