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PARIS, Nov 17 - Philippe Diallo says he has French President Emmanuel Macron behind him, a rival he wants to recruit and a list of grievances against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino that runs from a Peace Prize to a red card as he challenges for soccer's top job.

The French federation chief, drafted in at the last minute as UEFA’s candidate to challenge the FIFA president, said on Tuesday he would reach out to Japan’s Kozo Tashima, who is also running, because the opposition cannot win if it is divided.

“If we want to win, I believe we must unite our forces,” Diallo told a press conference in Paris, saying those “who share the same vision of football” should come together.

“We have made contact with him and I will speak to him to see how we can unite our forces,” he added referring to Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association.

Diallo gave no details about what that might mean in practice or which of them would stand aside.

The 63-year-old Frenchman said he never planned to run.

UEFA’s executive committee asked Diallo on Monday to stand and the French federation’s executive committee approved his candidacy unanimously on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t initially a candidate,” he said.

ACCUMULATED GRIEVANCE

The case he now makes against Swiss Infantino is one of accumulated grievance.

“For several months, perhaps a year, a series of decisions have been taken within FIFA,” Diallo said.

He cited the Peace Prize, the split of World Cup revenue in the US, American striker Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension, the length of the halftime break in the World Cup final and the plan to bring private investors into a new commercial company.

Critics have said some decisions showed FIFA bowing to Washington.

Infantino presented the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump in December and in July FIFA lifted the World Cup suspension on Balogun, which people close to the matter said followed a phone call from Trump to Infantino.

“All these decisions, often taken alone, have shocked the football world very broadly: supporters, clubs, partners, federations,” Diallo said. “The trust placed in our organisation, FIFA, and in its president, has been broken.”

Diallo also said Macron supported his candidacy after another Frenchman, Arsene Wenger, declined to run.

Diallo praised Tashima, a FIFA Council member who declared his candidacy on November 5, as “a former president of the Japanese federation” with “great experience”, who had taken “a somewhat similar” path to his own.

The outreach reflects Diallo’s problem. When France withdrew its support for Infantino in September, he said: “The project cannot be a purely European one.”

UEFA has 55 of FIFA’s 211 votes, and people familiar with the process told Reuters that Diallo does not have the backing of every European federation.

Infantino, seeking a fourth term, has had the support of the Confederation of African Football and South America’s CONMEBOL.

In July, he abandoned a $4.2 billion plan to sell a 20% stake in a new FIFA commercial subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal that triggered the revolt in Europe.

Candidates have until midnight Swiss time (2300 GMT) on Wednesday to file and must then clear eligibility and integrity checks by February 18. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has also declared. The election is in Rabat on March 18. REUTERS