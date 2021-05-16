With Cavani settled, Sancho is who United need on the right

The confirmation that Manchester United are unlikely to sign Harry Kane or Erling Braut Haaland this summer did not mention Harry Kane or Erling Braut Haaland. Instead, it was Monday's announcement that Edinson Cavani has renewed his contract.

The Uruguayan may have signed up for a job-share with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, buying United time until the teenager is ready to be the club's main striker. He surely would not have agreed to spend much of the rest of his career understudying an automatic choice.