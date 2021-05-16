On The Ball

With Cavani settled, Sancho is who United need on the right

  • Published
    36 min ago
The confirmation that Manchester United are unlikely to sign Harry Kane or Erling Braut Haaland this summer did not mention Harry Kane or Erling Braut Haaland. Instead, it was Monday's announcement that Edinson Cavani has renewed his contract.

The Uruguayan may have signed up for a job-share with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, buying United time until the teenager is ready to be the club's main striker. He surely would not have agreed to spend much of the rest of his career understudying an automatic choice.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 16, 2021, with the headline 'With Cavani settled, Sancho is who United need on the right'. Subscribe
