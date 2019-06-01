Winston Lee is Asean football's new gen sec

Former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Winston Lee has been appointed by the Asean Football Federation (AFF) as its new general secretary.

It is understood that the 53-year-old's contract is for an initial two years.

In a statement yesterday, AFF president Khiev Sameth said: "Having distinguished himself over the past 20 years in his various senior management roles, Winston is recognised by the international football community as one of the most capable and far-sighted football leaders of his generation.

"Given his extensive football industry experience, strategic vision and proven record of performance, Winston is the ideal person to bring the AFF to a new level in the coming years."

As AFF general secretary, Lee's job scope is to oversee and support the football development of its 12 member associations, and grow the entity in terms of business and operations.

Lee thanked his predecessor Azzuddin Ahmad for the "strong foundation" he had built over the years, and said: "I am honoured to have been appointed by AFF, and I look forward to driving the development of our corporate strategy to position AFF for stronger growth and continued success.

Before this appointment, Lee had been a Fifa committee member and consultant, Asian Football Confederation vice-president and executive committee member, in addition to his role at FAS.

Last month, Lee withdrew his candidacy for one of nine AFC executive committee member seats just before its congress on April 6.

David Lee