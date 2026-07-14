Straitstimes.com header logo

Winnipeg named Northern Super League's seventh franchise

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

July 14 - The Canadian city of Winnipeg will join the Northern Super League as its seventh franchise, the professional women's soccer league said on Tuesday.

• The NSL's first expansion franchise will kick off in 2027

• Team's name, crest and home venue will be announced at a later date

• Former Canada international Desiree Scott among club's co-founders

• NSL launched in 2025 with founding clubs in Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver REUTERS

See more on

Franchise

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.