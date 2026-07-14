Winnipeg named Northern Super League's seventh franchise

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July 14 - The Canadian city of Winnipeg will join the Northern Super League as its seventh franchise, the professional women's soccer league said on Tuesday.

• The NSL's first expansion franchise will kick off in 2027

• Team's name, crest and home venue will be announced at a later date

• Former Canada international Desiree Scott among club's co-founders

• NSL launched in 2025 with founding clubs in Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver REUTERS