Winning tribute to Khun Vichai

Demarai Gray revealing his 55th-minute goal tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City's late owner, as the devastated Premier League club returned to action for the first time since the Thai tycoon's tragic death in a helicopter crash on Oct 27 that killed four others. Gray was booked by referee Lee Probert for taking his jersey off but the 22-year-old probably could not care less. With the Thai magnate's funeral under way in Bangkok yesterday, Leicester headed to Wales for a match that served as a chance to honour their late owner and begin the healing process. Cardiff ensured the visitors' grieving fans and players were received with sympathy and understanding. The Bluebirds introduced the hashtag #TogetherForLeicester to show unity following the tragedy. Leicester won the match 1-0.