Winning strike worthy of a King

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 0

LONDON • At the end of a week in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked up the strides Manchester United have made of late, a first defeat in four matches brought his side back to reality with a thud.

This was even more galling for the United boss given it was Joshua King, the Bournemouth striker once a pupil of his in United's reserves, who inflicted this latest Premier League wound.

While on the books at Old Trafford as a teenager, King opened his eyes and ears to perfect the killer instinct synonymous with Solskjaer's playing days in finishing practice after training.

The 27-year-old scored on the stroke of half-time yesterday to earn his side all three points on a blustery south coast, where heavy rain poured throughout the match.

Solskjaer lamented his side's lackadaisical display, saying that he was disappointed with their overall performance.

"When you come to places like this you have to take control of the game. We did not and we could not get the goal," the 46-year-old said on BT Sport.

"We were missing some quality at times. Maybe I should have started others. But I think we started the game well so maybe that was not the case.

11

Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games, their joint-longest run (also 11 between August 2002 and January 2003) in the competition.

"We have to win games like this. We are disappointed. We have to look forward now though."

He added that it was tough conceding the goal because momentum can change very quickly, as was the case yesterday when they started the brighter as both sides struggled to cope in the howling wind and rain.

"The first goal was always going to be important. Every time you concede a goal it is bad and we are disappointed with this," he said.

EPL RESULTS/FIXTURES

YESTERDAY Bournemouth 1 Man United 0 Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2 Arsenal 1 Wolves 1 Brighton 2 Norwich 0 Man City 2 Southampton 1 Sheffield United 3 Burnley 0 West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 Watford v Chelsea Late kick-off TODAY Crystal Palace v Leicester Singtel TV Ch102/StarHub Ch227, 10pm Everton v Tottenham Ch102/Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

United had not won away from home since March until late last month, but three consecutive wins on the road at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea, to book a place in the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek, hinted at a turning point for the Norwegian.

Instead, the failings that have characterised their season were back on display as a lack of goal threat and one moment of slack defending inflicted a fourth Premier League defeat in 11 games.

Bournemouth struck their decisive blow before the break when King acrobatically lifted the ball beyond Victor Lindelof and bamboozled Aaron Wan-Bissaka before firing past David de Gea.

United enjoyed plenty of possession in the second period as they probed the Bournemouth backline to find a route back into the game. But even with Anthony Martial back to partner Marcus Rashford in attack, they lacked a cutting edge.

They did raise the tempo in the closing stages, with Mason Greenwood hitting the post immediately after coming on as a substitute but, in the end, United were blown off course again.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "We were solid and competitive, we looked a real threat.

"We respected our opponents, but we got over the line."

