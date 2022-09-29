Winning is antidote to sadness: Enrique

BRAGA - Spain coach Luis Enrique has likened winning to a drug, after Alvaro Morata's late strike snatched a 1-0 Nations League victory over Portugal on Tuesday and sent them into the semi-finals.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists needed to win to finish top of League A Group 2, but they struggled on another difficult night until Morata's 88th-minute goal.

"This is a wonderful sport in which winning is the best antidote to any depression or sadness," said Enrique, whose team finished a point ahead of Portugal (10).

"Portugal are a top, top, top team. In the first half I insisted, maybe too much, on having the ball, and we did. It is evident that we would have preferred to play the passes in their half.

"(But) the first half was necessary to show that the ball was ours, and in the second we had the sensation that the goal would come.

"We are in the final four again and it is a great joy."

Spain have not been able to hit top form leading up to the Qatar World Cup in November - they lost 2-1 to Switzerland last Saturday - but this hard-fought victory provides a welcome morale boost.

Portugal had the better of the game but the Spaniards shone in the final stages, with the introduction of several substitutes.

The change included Nico Williams, who headed across goal for Morata to gleefully turn in at the back post.

"When we had to stand up, we did," Morata told broadcaster TVE.

"If we had lost, it had to be giving everything we had on the pitch, and that's what we did.

"I'll remember the attitude of the team, we fought until the end. And Nico Williams, in his second game for the national team, was key and I put it over the line."

Spain will join Italy, Croatia and the Netherlands in the last-four clashes in June 2023, although attention now switches to the fast-approaching World Cup.

Enrique made wholesale changes to the side who suffered Spain's first home defeat since 2018 against Switzerland, retaining only four starters.

Morata was brought in to lead the line, while the coach rotated his entire midfield trio.

Spain still dominated possession - close to 70 per cent - but to little effect as Portugal created the more dangerous chances.

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon made a solid save to deny Ruben Neves and then a brilliant one to keep Liverpool striker Diogo Jota at bay.

With Portuguese confidence increasing, Bruno Fernandes lashed an effort narrowly off-target, celebrated prematurely by swathes of the stadium as the ball appeared to settle in the net.

Just as they did against Switzerland, Spain failed to get a single shot on target in the first half and, after Simon made another good save from Cristiano Ronaldo early in the second half, Enrique acted.

He sent on Pedri, Gavi and Yeremy Pino to try and give La Roja more inspiration going forward, and the changes livened up the team as they began to turn the tide, building momentum as the game reached its denouement.

Morata then scored with just two minutes left to put the runners-up in the Nations League's last edition back into the final four.

Fernando Santos' Portugal were left rueing their missed chances and wishing they had killed off their opponents when they had the chance.

"We had many chances and Spain few. We are sad, we would have liked to have been in the Finals," said the coach.

"Ronaldo had three or four chances that he would usually score, but he could not.

But that's football."

