Winless England gain from tough fixtures: Southgate

LONDON - England manager Gareth Southgate says he is still the right person to lead his country to the World Cup, despite a five-game winless run - during which they have failed to score a single goal from open play - resulting in the Three Lions' relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

While the former Middlesbrough boss has credit in the bank, having led the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final, he is increasingly coming under fire.

Southgate was booed by the travelling support in Milan after a 1-0 defeat by European champions Italy last Friday. The crowd also turned on him after the 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and the 52-year-old knows the pressure is on him.

On the Nov 20-Dec 18 Qatar World Cup, Southgate said: "I think I'm the right person to take the team into the tournament. I think it's more stable that way, without a doubt.

"I don't think (the Italy) performance was far off and I know that's going to get derision just because we're on the back of a run of defeats."

Southgate also claimed the experience of playing top-level sides in the Nations League would help prepare his players for the challenges that await them at the World Cup.

"In the past, we've had runs of friendlies or whatever the matches are and then we've gone into tournaments, and that's the first time we've hit high-level opposition and it's hit us in the face quite often," he added.

"Now we know the level, now we know what we've got to improve and we'll be better placed for that by having had the quality of matches that we've had."

England captain Harry Kane said he understood supporters' frustrations but insisted there was no need for panic.

"We're not panicking. We know we want to improve," the Tottenham striker added. "I was an England fan and still am, whether I'm playing or not. I understand it.

"But ultimately, we're going to be judged on what happens come November. If we have a successful tournament, I'm not sure people will be worried about the spell we had over the summer, and that's the bottom line."

Despite the fighting words, another poor result when England host Germany at Wembley on Monday will crank up the pressure on Southgate.

Just eight days separate the final round of English Premier League fixtures from England's opening World Cup game against Iran on Nov 21, and after Hansi Flick's side, there are no more friendlies for him to experiment with.

The Germans have arranged one more warmup - against Oman on Nov 16 - before their opening game in Qatar against Japan a week later but they also know that crunch time is fast approaching.

Beating England will be the first step to a successful World Cup and Die Mannschaft want to bounce back after Flick suffered his first defeat as coach since taking over the Germany job.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich said: "We have to definitely learn our lessons from this game (the 1-0 Nations League loss to Hungary on Friday).

"We wanted to win the group at all costs... and now we can't do that any more, but we still want to win the last game against England to give us more confidence."

Germany, who are already without Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka because of Covid-19, will also miss Antonio Rudiger due to suspension.

AFP, REUTERS

ENGLAND V GERMANY

StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 2.35am