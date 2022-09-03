Window shopping: Normal service resumes

During the pandemic, as clubs struggled to pay their staff and footballers who played to empty stadiums, many analysts and fans questioned if we had seen the end of transfer-window splurges and would move towards a more rational, self-sustaining approach to business.

It has taken only one post-pandemic transfer window to realise that football is a big business with a very short memory. The transfer business in the "Big Five" European leagues was almost £4 billion (S$6.49 billion) and the English Premier League set a transfer spend record.