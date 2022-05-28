Win would mean a lot for Liverpool

LONDON • Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have fully fit squads as today's Champions League final shapes up to be a clash between two of European football's most storied clubs.

There had been doubts over Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, but at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the midfield duo had been passed fit and are set to start at the Stade de France.

"Mood is good, really excited. Looks good for both Thiago and Fab," the German said. "Thiago trained yesterday with the team and today. Fabinho trained normally. We'll go from there."

Liverpool already have the FA Cup and League Cup in the bag and winning today will seal a treble, turning a great season into a fantastic one.

Klopp said: "It would mean a lot but that's sport. We get judged by final result. If you are a football person, you know what my boys did is exceptional. But it's all based on the colour of a medal. History will tell us what people say."

Standing in his team's way of a seventh European Cup are Real, who are chasing not only their fifth Champions League in nine seasons since 2014, but also the double to add to their La Liga triumph.

There is an added element of revenge after Liverpool's controversial defeat in the 2018 final by the same opponents, but Klopp knows that team four years ago is significantly different to the one today.

At least five of the first XI in Kyiv are set to start in Paris, but Liverpool have sharpened their winning mentality since, going on to claim the 2019 Champions League as well as the 2019-20 Premier League title.

On the growth of his players, Klopp said: "The boys developed in the last few years enormously. We are part of a massive club. The boys are exactly the right players for this club. People saw that difference when I arrived. 2018 was important but 2019 was more important.

"I believe when you do the right stuff all the time, it's the right thing for the final too. But it has to be the highest level. We are not here by surprise. We are a really uncomfortable opponent."

Klopp has every reason to feel confident, even though he is facing "the kings of Europe".

Of their 12 European games this season, Liverpool have won 10, including all away matches, with one draw and one defeat - and both results were in the second leg following comprehensive first-leg victories.

They could record their 50th victory of the campaign, their most ever in a single season, and having watched how Real scraped by both Chelsea and Manchester City in the last eight and semi-finals respectively, pundit Jamie Carragher believes his former team can expose their rivals' weak points.

"I've watched Real Madrid in the Champions League this season and they've lost more games (four) in the Champions League than Liverpool have lost all season in all competitions," he told the Overlap podcast.

"Of course, Real can win - it's a one-off game. I just think if Liverpool were playing Real Madrid in a one-off game, having their team and playing near their best, they'd win the game. I'm confident."

Another factor that could weigh in the favour of Klopp's men would be momentum. Even though Liverpool missed out on the English top-flight title by a point to City, they managed to take the fight to the final round of fixtures last weekend.

Real, on the other hand, won the Spanish title with four games to spare and have been on cruise control since late last month.

Reds defender Andy Robertson is hoping to take advantage of that lull, saying yesterday: "Real Madrid have had a more relaxed prep, wrapped up their league (over) three weeks ago, not played at the highest tempo since maybe.

"We wanted to fight for everything but we're in the best possible shape. We've come through a lot. Injuries, problems but the lads are fully fit."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V REAL

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.50am