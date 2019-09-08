Win over Azerbaijan can be turning point: Bale

CARDIFF • Gareth Bale remains hopeful the 2-1 win over Azerbaijan can be a "turning point" in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifiers after he spared his side's blushes.

The hosts, who are already in trouble in Group E after defeats by Hungary and Croatia, were on the brink of a damaging draw with six minutes left on Friday.

Wales conceded a sloppy equaliser to Mahir Emreli after the break to cancel out Pavlo Pashayev's farcical own goal. But captain Bale bailed them out when he headed home from close range.

They are behind third-placed Slovakia only on goal difference, and three points behind joint-leaders Hungary and Croatia, who thrashed the Slovaks 4-0 away on Friday, after four matches.

Hailing his team for "showing our character", Bale said: "Azerbaijan made it difficult. We were sloppy at times. We ground it through. Scrappy wins help you get a winning mentality.

"We all believe we can qualify. We'll keep doing that until the end."

His crucial contribution was another welcome boost for the Real Madrid forward in what could be a season of vindication.

He has battled back into the starting line-up, having survived Real coach Zinedine Zidane's latest attempts to freeze him out after a proposed move to China collapsed.

As his country's all-time leading scorer (32 goals in 78 appearances), he is always guaranteed a warm welcome at the Cardiff City Stadium, a feeling he has enjoyed fleetingly in Madrid during his six years with the La Liga giants.

With a trip to Slovakia next month, Wales coach Ryan Giggs is well aware that a fit and firing Bale will be crucial to their hopes.

While he was not impressed with their erratic display, Giggs took heart from their determined finish, saying: "It wasn't good enough, first half. We didn't stick to our game plan. Some of our players wanted to do whatever they wanted to do.

"We showed character to come back. Everyone needs a little bit of luck. Hopefully, it will help momentum. That's what we need."

