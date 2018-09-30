Win lifts City for Hoffenheim trip

LONDON • A stunning Sergio Aguero goal capped Manchester City's 2-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium yesterday as Pep Guardiola's champions served further notice that they will remain firmly in the Premier League mix this campaign.

Although City had lost their previous home game almost two weeks ago to Lyon in the Champions League, there was never much chance of a repeat against a Brighton side who have never beaten them away.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with a simple tap-in for his fourth league goal of the season after excellent work from Leroy Sane on the left. The forward was also involved in City's second, exchanging a superb one-two with Aguero, who slotted home for his fifth league goal of the term. The Argentinian striker had burst forward from the halfway line, beating three Brighton players in the process.

And Oleksandr Zinchenko, who kept his place at left-back after making his first start of the season in the midweek League Cup win over Oxford, told BBC Sport that the victory over The Seagulls was the perfect warm-up for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Hoffenheim, with City hoping to get their European campaign back on track.

"For us, it was important to get three points and we had a lot of chances to score. (The) Champions League is important to us so we hope to get three points," the Ukrainian said.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane put to bed any lingering talk of fatigue after scoring twice as Tottenham moved into fourth place in the league - ahead of rivals Arsenal on goal difference - with a 2-0 win at bottom club Huddersfield.

The England striker drew first blood, angling home a header from Kieran Trippier's corner. Kane then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Danny Rose went down under a challenge from Florent Hadergjonaj and Spurs saw out the game with ease.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY West Ham 3 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 Brighton 0 Arsenal 2 Watford 0 Huddersfield 0 Tottenham 2 Newcastle 0 Leicester 2 Everton 3 Fulham 0 Wolves 2 Southampton 0 Chelsea v Liverpool Late kick-off

TODAY Cardiff City v Burnley Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm

TOMORROW Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am

At the Emirates, a late own goal from Watford's Craig Cathcart followed by Mesut Ozil's strike gave Arsenal a hard-fought 2-0 win that sent them above the Hornets in the table.

REUTERS