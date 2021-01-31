Wilson dispels Magpies' gloom

LONDON • Since beating West Bromwich Albion last month, Newcastle had gone 11 straight games in all competitions without winning.

So yesterday's 2-0 Premier League win at Everton was perfect timing, amid rumours before their trip to Goodison Park that Steve Bruce was in line to become the third managerial casualty of the top-flight season.

The Magpies boss has been under fire from fans after a wretched run plunged his team into the relegation battle.

But Callum Wilson netted twice in the last 17 minutes as the visitors ended a dismal streak of five successive league defeats.

Wilson, signed last summer from relegated Bournemouth for £20 million (S$36.4 million), has now scored 10 Premier League goals in 19 appearances for Bruce's side, becoming the fastest Magpies player to reach 10 league goals since Loic Remy in December 2013.

The England striker was thrilled to lift some of the gloom and doom surrounding the club, telling the BBC: "I'm happy but also frustrated. I'm delighted for everyone associated with the club and to get two goals too, but I should have had a hat-trick today. I'm disappointed on a personal note.

"I had one chance in the first half and two in the second half. I need to be scoring those, especially the one from (Ryan) Fraser.

"It's about being in the right place to take the chances, which haven't been coming of late, so it was nice to take them today and get that 50th (career) Premier League goal.

"It was important we put a positive performance together. We're taking one game at a time. We've got another big game on Tuesday (at home to Crystal Palace), they're not getting any easier.

"We'll be looking to get another positive result."

For Everton, the defeat puts into stark perspective their chances of qualifying for the Champions League, let alone challenging for the league title.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE Everton 0 Newcastle 2

The Toffees remain seventh after a first defeat in three league games but they have now lost four home league games this term, the most in a season for manager Carlo Ancelotti since 2007-08.

Slack defending at a corner allowed Wilson to lose his marker to head in his second-half opener. The 28-year-old was then denied by the post after rounding Jordan Pickford.

But the former Cherries star made no mistake when Newcastle countered quickly in stoppage time.

Ancelotti was upset his side, who are hoping to reach the Champions League for the first time in history, were sluggish throughout.

"We are not happy. The key point was we didn't have the same spirit as Newcastle," he said. "I know we have quality. The good run in the past is because we showed fantastic spirit on the pitch.

"We tried to play with quality, but quality alone is not enough. You have to play with motivation and ambition - I think we forgot all these things at home today.

"Our next game (at Leeds on Wednesday) is a good opportunity to be back with our usual attitude. I'm so disappointed for today, but I cannot forget that this team have done really well."

