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Wilson and Rodon return to Wales squad for Nations League fixtures

Nov 4 - Leeds United forward Harry Wilson and defender Joe Rodon returned to the Wales squad for this month's Nations League matches against Portugal and Norway, the Football Association of Wales said on Wednesday.

• Wilson, sidelined since March at international level after withdrawing from September's camp with a quadricep injury, is back alongside club teammate Rodon, who has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in August

• Manchester United goalkeeper Karl Darlow also returns, while Under-21 keeper Joe Duncan receives his first senior call-up

• Wales, third in Group A4, visit Norway on November 14 before hosting Portugal in Cardiff three days later REUTERS