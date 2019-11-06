Williams to ink record $9m deal with Wolfpack

LONDON • Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams, 34, is close to finalising his return to rugby league with Super League debutants Toronto Wolfpack, according to British media reports.

He had bowed out of rugby union following New Zealand's third-place finish last Friday. He will sign a two-year contract worth £5 million (S$8.7 million) - a record for both codes of the sport.

The BBC yesterday said the deal had been agreed, while a Press Association Sport report said it was in the process of being finalised and would be announced before the end of the week, ahead of his unveiling in London next week.

He will be one of the Wolfpack's two marquee signings, which means only the first £150,000 of his salary will count on the league's salary cap.

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott flew to Japan during the Cup to meet Williams' representatives and is thought to have held face-to-face talks with the player he believes can have as big an impact on Super League as David Beckham had with Major League Soccer.

As part of the deal, Williams will make history by taking a stake in the club, which will soon go public on the stock market.

The former All Black, who has made 58 Test appearances for New Zealand while winning the Cup in 2011 and 2015, is no stranger to the 13-man code, having twice played in the Australian National Rugby League (NRL) competition.

Unlike rugby union, where he played in the backs, his role was a forward and on both occasions, he won the NRL title, first with Canterbury Bulldogs (2004) and then with Sydney Roosters (2013).



Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams will return to rugby league with Super League debutants Toronto Wolfpack. PHOTO: REUTERS



Toronto are backed by the Australian oil tycoon David Argyle and while the BBC's Dave Woods called the deal "mind boggling", he also felt his signature would "lift the Wolfpack's profile immeasurably".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE