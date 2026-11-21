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Tottenham Hotspur's Luca Williams-Barnett celebrates scoring their first goal against Ipswich on Nov 21 with Dominic Solanke.

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur teenager Luca Williams-Barnett became the club’s youngest Premier League scorer since Gareth Bale as he marked his first top-flight start with the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Nov 21.

Williams-Barnett, who turned 18 in October, stabbed home Pedro Porro’s cross in the 15th minute and helped set up his side’s second for Dominic Solanke with a jinking run.

It was only a fifth Tottenham appearance for the England junior international, but the winger rewarded manager Roberto de Zerbi’s faith.

Tottenham Hotspur's Luca Williams-Barnett scores their first goal past Ipswich Town's Christian Walton. PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES

“Luca was magnificent today. We see him in training every day, we know what a player he is. He’s such a talent, honestly,” Solanke said.

“To see him come in and do that on his first Premier League start is crazy. We’ll be celebrating with him today. He can bring so much for us.

“He’s very dedicated and so brave on the ball which is great, in his position I think you need that. We can see so much in him. It’s exciting times for all of us, especially him.”

Bale was also 18 when he scored his first league goal for Tottenham in 2007. The club’s youngest Premier League scorer was Andy Turner aged 17 in 1992. Welsh winger Bale went on to become a Tottenham great and a five-times Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Tottenham’s fans are clearly excited to see a young talent shining so bright, and they gave Williams-Barnett a standing ovation when he was substituted after 64 minutes.

“Honestly, he’s just an incredible football player. I hope he keeps doing what he’s doing,” Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie said.

“Doing what he is doing in training and in the game is just unbelievable.”

Tottenham’s victory, their fourth in the last five league games after failing to win any of the opening five, moved De Zerbi’s side into ninth spot in the table. REUTERS