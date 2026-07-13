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Crystal balls, lucky ducks and dogs will be summoned this week as the battle for the title heats up. With the climax scheduled on July 19, The Straits Times’ David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan pick their favourites to lift the trophy.

England players forming up after the end of extra time in their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win over Norway in Miami on July 11, as their fans sing Oasis’ Wonderwall to celebrate the Three Lions’ progress to the semi-finals.

SINGAPORE – Who can remember what was top of the British charts in 1966 when England last lifted the World Cup?

It was Chris Farlowe’s Out Of Time.

Sixty years later, it is finally time for the Three Lions.

England are back in the World Cup semi-finals and while the football has not hit the heights of Right Said Fred’s (coincidentally also English) I’m Too Sexy, who cares?

The Three Lions have been effective, not attractive, but at least the soundtrack has been an absolute banger.

Oasis’ Wonderwall is the anthem for this England side and there are videos galore of the players singing along with fans in the US, Mexico and all around the world, including at Chijmes in Singapore, after the final whistle.

Fans of a certain vintage will recall the Battle Of Britpop in the 1990s between London outfit Blur and their working-class Manchester rivals Oasis – then the two biggest bands in Britain.

Perhaps the same can be said of the English side with their chosen soundtrack – manager Thomas Tuchel omitted some of the more “luxury” Englishmen in creative playmakers Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, and the elegant Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Instead, the brute enforcer-like Dan Burn – surely nothing posh about this 2.01m tower – and the robust, dynamic full-back Djed Spence were called on. Decisions that have proved to be a treat so far.

And scrap is what the Three Lions have had to do to get to the semi-finals.

Yet with all that has been thrown at them, England have refused to look back in anger, finding a way each time through adversity.

Since the 1966 final, they had failed to win a World Cup knockout-stage game after conceding first. But they have sealed comeback wins twice at this tournament – against DR Congo and Norway.

Maybe their 10-man victory against the hosts at the Azteca Stadium will be coined the “Miracle in Mexico” in future, and against Norway they could have wilted in the Miami heat but stayed cool to complete a comeback.

England have achieved this while having to deal with injuries to right-backs Reece James, Tino Livramento, as well as Jarell Quansah, who was suspended for the Norway tie after his red card against Mexico.

It forced regular centre-back Ezri Konsa to fill in that problematic role. Even veteran leader Jordan Henderson found enough time to be ruled out of the tournament with a freak injury.

But there is a major cause for confidence this time: Jude Bellingham, a player who has married brute with beauty. And England’s talisman has his own chart-topper too.

Hey Jude by the Beatles was sung with aplomb by fans after the quarter-final win over Norway on July 11. The Real Madrid super star, who even earned a social media tribute by the legendary British band, has hit all the right notes at this World Cup.

England’s official goal song at the tournament, played in the stadium every time they score, is Chase The Sun by Planet Funk.

And the Italian electronic band can thank Bellingham for the mass exposure in recent weeks.

The attacking midfielder has scored six times at this World Cup – joint-top for England alongside captain Harry Kane – and his goals have come at the crucial moments.

He scored twice as the Three Lions came from behind to end Norway’s historic run with a 2-1 win after extra time and netted a double in the memorable 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16.

Can the Argentinian midfield and defence stop Bellingham and England in their tracks?

In this form, it is difficult to imagine so. France with their star-studded attacking cast and Spain have looked worthy favourites, but have they had to deal with setbacks? Have the prettiest team always won the World Cup?

Captain Kane has predicted England “have another level we can reach”.

Key to them finding solutions for various problems are Bellingham, Kane, as well as the man in the dugout.

Tuchel looks like a hitmaker so far and he has certainly got this team singing the same tune.

His tactical intelligence and adaptability have shone at this tournament, along with his in-game tweaks.

And he has already created a chart-topper of his own, having produced a Champions League title with Chelsea back in the 2020-21 season.

He can be the difference between England going home empty-handed again, and football coming home.

Will England find sweet success, like their other theme song, Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit Sweet Caroline, about a blossoming romance healing past hurts?

Fans can take heart in the outcome of the Britpop battle in 1995, when Blur topped the charts, but Oasis won the long-term war.

Either way, the winner was English.

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