On The Ball

Will Man City's Dias be crowned the new van Dijk?

Manchester City's John Stones (far left) has been revived by his partnership with Ruben Dias. The defensive duo have let in only one goal in all competitions this season.
Manchester City's John Stones (far left) has been revived by his partnership with Ruben Dias. The defensive duo have let in only one goal in all competitions this season.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is a tag that Liverpool's two surprise signings will hope to earn, but a comparison that will scarcely flatter them. Are they the new Virgil van Dijk? The chances are that, for several decades, the same will be asked of every centre-back Liverpool recruit and the answer will probably come in the negative.

In a sense, however, the new van Dijk will be seen at Anfield today. Not Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies, the deadline-day additions, however, but Ruben Dias.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 07, 2021, with the headline 'Will Man City's Dias be crowned the new van Dijk?'. Subscribe
Topics: 