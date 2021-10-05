Wiggins jabbed, able to play for Warriors at home

SAN FRANCISCO • Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and will be able to play in National Basketball Association (NBA) home games this season, coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday.

The starting forward's status was in doubt after the San Francisco Department of Public Health last month announced anyone aged 12 or older had to be fully vaccinated to attend indoor events in the city.

"Andrew got vaccinated. He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it so I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that," Kerr said.

He added the Warriors roster was now 100 per cent vaccinated and that he expected the 2015 Rookie of the Year would play in Golden State's pre-season games. Their home opener is on Oct 21 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wiggins, 26, said last week the issue was his to deal with, given he would potentially be docked part of his salary for any missed games, and he was vocal about his resistance. He stood to lose US$8.9 million (S$12.1 million) if unvaccinated as he would have been barred from all 41 home regular-season games at the Chase Centre, where the Warriors are based.

The NBA denied Wiggins a religious exemption to getting vaccinated, according to ESPN.

The NBA announced last week that players who miss games due to local Covid-19 mandates will not be paid, a move that would have impacted the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.

Only two cities have imposed such rules - San Francisco and New York, where the Knicks and NBA championship contenders Brooklyn Nets are based.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who has not commented on his vaccination status, is another reported holdout and unless he changes his mind, the All-Star will also not be able to play in their home games.

About 95 per cent of NBA players have been vaccinated but some have refused or declined to divulge their vaccination status.

Other unvaccinated players include Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic, the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and Michael Porter Jr of the Denver Nuggets.

