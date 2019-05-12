Where the EPL trophy will be

Manchester City will lift the Premier League trophy at the Amex Stadium if they beat Brighton today.

Should they drop points and Liverpool defeat Wolves, the Reds will be crowned champions and captain Jordan Henderson will lift a replica trophy at Anfield.

The two trophies, which are identical, exist for such a situation when the title race goes down to the final day.

The genuine trophy will be at the venue where the league leaders, who are favourites, are playing.

The Premier League will also prepare two sets of 40 winners medals each. One will be at the Amex and the other at Anfield.

After today, the champions will keep the trophy for a year while the replica will be used by the league for various promotional events.