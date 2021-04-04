Where could Haaland end up next season?

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Erling Haaland's current club do not need to sell him this summer, although their hand might be forced if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The Norwegian striker's release clause will only be valid from June next year.

REAL MADRID

Los Blancos' primary target reportedly remains Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe but Haaland is their back-up plan.

BARCELONA

The Catalan giants are in heavy debt but are eager to be a force again. Strengthening their squad will go a long way in their bid to keep captain Lionel Messi.

MANCHESTER CITY

City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted the coronavirus pandemic could make it difficult for the club to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero. Yet City are one of the few clubs with the financial muscle to pull off such a move and can leverage on their connection with Haaland's father Alfe-Inge, who played for them.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United will see Haaland as a massive upgrade on Anthony Martial, who has scored just four Premier League goals this season. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coached his compatriot at Molde but has been tight-lipped on his transfer plans.

CHELSEA

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel also would not be drawn on any interest in Haaland, instead suggesting on Friday that Haaland's agent is trying to stoke up a bidding war. Billionaire owner Roman Abramovich's propensity to splurge, however, means Chelsea cannot be ruled out.

LIVERPOOL

The Reds' Fenway Sports Group owners operate on a tight budget, yet there is talk the club are willing to sell some of their assets to raise funds to sign Haaland.