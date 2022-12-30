When Pele, the king of football, visited Singapore

SINGAPORE – As the world mourns the passing of Pele, it is undeniable the Brazilian left an indelible imprint on the sport. His influence and fame crossed global borders, as far-reaching as Singapore – more than 16,000km from his birthplace in Tres Coracoes, Brazil.

Pele made five separate visits here. His first was in November 1974, four years after his third and final World Cup win. Constantly mobbed by young fans, awe-struck to see him for the first time in the flesh, he was 34 and gave coaching lessons during his three-day stay. The Singapore stop was the third leg of a Far East tour, arranged by beverage tycoon Yeo Hiap Seng.

Five years later in 1979, Pele revisited the Republic with his club New York Cosmos to play a friendly with the national team at the National Stadium. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed as Pele was sidelined with injury as the Cosmos ran out 4-1 winners.