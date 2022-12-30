When Pele, the king of football, visited Singapore

Retired football legends (from left) Eric Cantona, Pele and Cobi Jones at the launch of the re-turfed football pitch at the Singapore Sports School in March 2011. PHOTO: ST FILE
Pele, then 34, was mobbed by young fans who waited almost an hour at the airport on his first trip to Singapore in 1974. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ervin Ang
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – As the world mourns the passing of Pele, it is undeniable the Brazilian left an indelible imprint on the sport. His influence and fame crossed global borders, as far-reaching as Singapore – more than 16,000km from his birthplace in Tres Coracoes, Brazil.

Pele made five separate visits here. His first was in November 1974, four years after his third and final World Cup win. Constantly mobbed by young fans, awe-struck to see him for the first time in the flesh, he was 34 and gave coaching lessons during his three-day stay. The Singapore stop was the third leg of a Far East tour, arranged by beverage tycoon Yeo Hiap Seng.

Five years later in 1979, Pele revisited the Republic with his club New York Cosmos to play a friendly with the national team at the National Stadium. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed as Pele was sidelined with injury as the Cosmos ran out 4-1 winners.

Pele conducting a training session at the Toa Payoh stadium during his three-day visit. PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore would have to wait 22 years for Pele’s next appearance. He arrived in December 2001 and attended an annual S-League fan party.

Mr Rasid Mohd Noor, a blind S-League fan, meets his lifelong idol, Pele, at the annual S League fan party at Planet Hollywood in 2001. PHOTO: ST FILE

In 2006, Pele was invited to Singapore again as part of a publicity blitz by Sentosa Integrated Resorts bidder Eighth Wonder. He met with budding youth netballers and footballers from the Singapore Sports School.

Students from the Singapore Sports School in Woodlands rubbed shoulders with Brazil legend Pele in 2006. He signed autographs and posed for pictures. PHOTO: ST FILE

On his last visit in March 2011, Pele attended an S-League game between Courts Young Lions and Geylang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium alongside retired footballers Eric Cantona and Cobi Jones as part of the New York Cosmo’s promotional tour in collaboration with electronics retailer Courts. Pele also made a trip to the Sports School to meet some budding footballers, including current Lions defender Irfan Fandi, eldest son of Singapore great Fandi Ahmad.

Pele shaking hands with Irfan Fandi, son of former Lions captain Fandi Ahmad, during his visit to the Singapore Sports School in March 2011. PHOTO: ST FILE
Simran Saach Singh, 16, had his shirt signed by Pele during half-time of an S-League match between Courts Young Lions and Geylang United on March 3, 2011. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
More On This Topic
Sporting Life: Pele, the man who made us love football
Football: 10 things about the legend Pele

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top