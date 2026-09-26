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What the ruling against Manchester City means for the Premier League

An independent commission found Man City guilty of nearly all 115 charges of rule-breaking brought against it by the Premier League.

LONDON – England’s Premier League stands apart as one of football’s great money machines. Its clubs generated a combined £6.8 billion (S$11.5 billion) in 2024/25, and revenues are forecast to exceed £7 billion in 2025/26, far more than any rival league.

But the credibility of football’s richest competition depends on every club disclosing its income and costs accurately and operating under the same financial rules.

That is why the Manchester City case is potentially so damaging.

An independent commission found Man City guilty of nearly all 115 charges of rule-breaking brought against it by the Premier League, according to a person familiar with the process. The commission’s written decision and any sanction have not been made public.

The Premier League has declined to comment, while Man City says the proceedings remain ongoing and confidential and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

What are the most damaging findings?

The most serious allegations concerned whether the club gave the Premier League a truthful account of where its money came from and how much it was paying some of its most important employees.

The original case included 54 alleged failures to provide accurate financial information, particularly about sponsorship income, related parties and operating costs. A further 14 charges concerned the remuneration of players and managers.

There were also allegations relating to the financial rules of the Union of European Football Associations, the Premier League’s profitability rules, and Man City’s obligation to cooperate with the investigation.

If money supplied by an owner or an owner-linked organisation is presented as genuine commercial sponsorship income, a club can appear to be earning more from the market than it really is.

Similarly, if part of a player’s or manager’s remuneration is left outside the club’s reported costs, the club can appear to be spending less than it actually is. Either practice could create more apparent room to buy players while rivals using fully disclosed figures remain constrained.

When the charges were announced in February 2023, the club said it had a comprehensive body of what it described as “irrefutable evidence” and welcomed an independent review.

Following recent media reports that Man City had been found in breach of rules, it reiterated that the process was not complete and said it expected an independent and fair-minded regulator to examine the case.

Is this final? Can City appeal?

A commission decision is not necessarily the end of the case.

Once a formal decision is served, either Man City or the Premier League can appeal under the league’s rules, ordinarily within 14 days.

The appeal would be heard over the next few months by a new three-person Appeal Board with broad powers to uphold, overturn or vary the original decision and any punishment. The proceedings would continue in private.

Man City has indicated throughout that it will pursue every available legal avenue. A final resolution could depend not only on the commission’s reasoning but also on whether an appeal panel considers that the findings and sanctions were properly supported by the evidence.

Are Manchester City’s past titles and trophies vulnerable now?

Not automatically.

The Premier League’s rules provide a wide range of possible sanctions.

They include an unlimited fine, a points deduction, suspension, compensation and other orders. The commission may also recommend expulsion from the competition. Even without an expulsion order, a sufficiently large points deduction could cause relegation, which is demotion to a lesser league, and missing out on playing in the Champions League, the leading European tournament.

A substantial fine and a major points deduction are more realistic than immediately stripping City of historic titles. Removing past championships is not set out as a routine, automatic penalty. It would affect clubs, players and supporters who were not parties to the case.

The Premier League titles City won during the principal period covered by the financial-reporting allegations – 2011/12, 2013/14 and 2017/18 – would attract the most attention. But a finding that rules were breached does not by itself make those trophies void.

The Premier League also cannot simply confiscate trophies awarded by other organisations. Any action involving the Champions League would be a matter for UEFA, while the FA Cup and League Cup fall under the authority of the Football Association and the English Football League respectively.

Could this change how English top clubs are funded?

It is unlikely to end billionaire, private equity or sovereign-linked investment in English football. It could, however, make the distinction between an owner’s capital and a club’s genuine commercial revenue much harder to blur.

Owners may still support clubs through permitted and properly disclosed investment. But sponsorships and other transactions involving associated parties must be assessed at fair market value. Since November 2024, the Premier League’s associated-party rules have also covered certain shareholder loans.

That distinction will become even more important under the financial system introduced for 2026/27. The Premier League’s new squad-cost rules generally restrict spending on players and coaches to 85 per cent of relevant football revenue and net transfer income. Clubs competing in UEFA competitions face UEFA’s stricter 70 per cent limit.

The case may also encourage rival clubs to seek compensation. In a separate dispute, Burnley was awarded approximately £35 million after establishing that Everton’s financial-rule breach had caused it a quantifiable loss, although Everton challenged that decision.

What does it mean for Man City’s finances?

The financial consequences will depend far more on the sporting sanction than on the finding alone.

Man City reported revenue of £694.1 million for 2024/25, including £340.4 million of commercial income, £278.6 million from broadcasting and £75.1 million from matchdays. At that scale, an ordinary fine would probably be manageable. A combination of a very large fine, compensation claims and sporting penalties would be much more consequential.

A points deduction could lower City’s league position, reduce Premier League merit payments, and prevent qualification for the Champions League. Not playing in European competitions would also mean sacrificing prize money, broadcasting income, high-value home matches and some of the global exposure that supports the club’s commercial deals.

Relegation or expulsion would be more severe. City would lose access to Premier League central distributions, face substantially lower domestic audiences, and become less attractive to sponsors seeking worldwide exposure.

The playing squad would also come under pressure.

There is no general rule releasing players merely because a club is punished, and the effects would depend on individual contracts. Nevertheless, exclusion from the Premier League or Champions League would make it much harder to retain and recruit elite players, while reduced income could force the club to cut its wage bill or sell valuable members of the squad.

What does it mean for Abu Dhabi, City’s backer?

Legally, the case is against Manchester City, not Abu Dhabi or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Politically and reputationally, separating them is more difficult.

City Football Group is majority-owned through Newton Investment and Development, which is wholly owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mansour is also the UAE’s vice-president, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Presidential Court.

Man City is the flagship of a broader City Football Group network encompassing 12 clubs across five continents. That structure uses shared expertise, commercial relationships, player development and a common global identity to create value far beyond the Manchester club alone.

It would also be premature to describe the case as a dispute between Britain and UAE.

The Premier League is enforcing its own competition rules against one of its members. Nevertheless, because of Sheikh Mansour’s senior position and the scale of Abu Dhabi-linked investment in Manchester and British business, any exceptional sanction would carry sensitivities well beyond football. Bloomberg