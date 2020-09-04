What a Messi state of affairs

BARCELONA • Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, appeared to concede his son could remain at Barcelona this season, according to footage broadcast by Spanish media yesterday.

Messi Sr seemingly replied "yes" when asked by a reporter if they had considered the possibility of staying at the club for another season and then leaving for free next year, in a video recorded by Spanish TV station Cuatro.

The images were captured as Jorge, who had arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday, pulled into a garage reportedly for another day of meetings with the family's lawyers.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who has been at the Nou Camp since he was 13, boycotted Barca's first pre-season training session on Monday, having handed in a transfer request last week.

Jorge was followed throughout the city by reporters and TV crew on Wednesday, and told reporters it would be "difficult" for his son to stay at Barcelona.

According to local reports, club directors met Messi and his advisers for more than two hours on Wednesday, but neither party was willing to alter their viewpoint.

However, it appears the 33-year-old's stance may be softened after Argentinian media TyC Sports yesterday said that he is now "90 per cent likely to stay" with the Catalan giants.

Barca insist their captain remains under contract until June 2021 and will depart only if his €700 million (S$1.1 billion) release clause is activated, a stance backed by La Liga.

While Messi, who has yet to comment publicly, is understood to be of the opinion he should be allowed to go for free this summer according to another clause in his contract which says he can do so, that deadline actually expired in June.

His lawyers are arguing that the date should be moved to last month as the campaign was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further negotiations are expected to be held between Barca and Messi's entourage, which also includes his brother Rodrigo.

The Spanish transfer window had closed on Monday.



Above: Lionel Messi and his father Jorge, who is also his agent, are said to still be negotiating his exit from Barcelona ahead of this coming season. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing Messi, although there have been no negotiations as the Premier League club will only take the next step when there is clarity on the contractual dispute.

While Barca are desperate to hold on to Messi, their greatest goal scorer (634), it is not the case with Gareth Bale at Real Madrid.

Real have been wanting to get rid of the Wales forward since the start of last term - except they want to recoup some of the £85 million fee that the La Liga champions forked out to land him from Spurs in 2013.

No club is willing to pay a transfer fee on top of matching his enormous wages - said to be £600,000 (S$1.08 million) a week before tax - which is why Bale remains stuck at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His proposed move to Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning collapsed last year for the same reason and with two years left on his deal, Bale yesterday blasted the club, saying "they (Real) make things very difficult".

