We've moved on from 5-0

LONDON • Amid the pressures of recent weeks and his job coming under threat, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday that he does not expect an "easy ride" being the Manchester United manager.

A comfortable win at Tottenham last weekend and then a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired escape from defeat at the hands of Atalanta have taken some of the heat off the under-fire Norwegian.

But a more severe test of his side's strength will come today when they host Premier League champions Manchester City - a derby fraught with danger for a United side who have been wildly unpredictable this season.

Solskjaer, who has won four and drawn one of his eight clashes with City boss Pep Guardiola, believes he can still be the man for the job.

"When I stepped in the doors here in December 2018, three years ago, there's been speculation (about my abilities) ever since, that's no problem, we've moved on from Liverpool (5-0 loss last month)," the 48-year-old said.

"It's a dark moment in our careers, we've had a good two weeks, you don't expect an easy ride when you become manager of Man United, that's how it is."

For now, he is looking forward to a "special" derby.

"The last time we had a Manchester derby with fans in the stadium the atmosphere was electric, everyone will still remember that one (before the pandemic shutdown last year)," Solskjaer said.

"When Scott (McTominay) scored that goal in the extra time it was a special moment. We have to start on the front foot today, be ready, because a lot depends on who gets on the front foot."

Ronaldo will once again be a weapon up front for the Red Devils, after his double in the 2-2 Champions League draw in midweek.

On the Portuguese superstar, Solskjaer added: "He's one of the best players that's ever walked on this planet and his impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense. He scores goals, works for his team, and is a top, top pro."

United were hammered by Liverpool in their last home game but the way they recovered to calmly dispatch Tottenham was admirable, although one of the keys to that victory was the return from injury of defender Raphael Varane.

Worryingly for the United boss, he will be without the Frenchman for the visit of City after he suffered a hamstring injury against Atalanta and will be ruled out for up to a month, while fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof is a doubt.

The Red Devils are also without Paul Pogba, who serves the second of a three-game domestic ban.

United will have plenty of defending to do against City and will have to do it well. But that, combined with swift counter-attacks, has generally been the blueprint for their success against their local rivals since Solskjaer took the helm.

"They do quite similar what they have done... incredible physicality, people up front with abilities to win games by themselves. Good runners in behind especially when (Bruno) Fernandes has the ball," Guardiola admitted.

City suffered a surprise home defeat by Crystal Palace last weekend and they have also lost three of their last four Premier League clashes against United.

They will be all too aware that they cannot afford to fall too far behind Chelsea and Liverpool in the title race. Chelsea, on 25 points, lead the standings by three points from Liverpool and five from third-placed City.

But for Guardiola, all he wants is to win and the Manchester derby is just another day in the office.

"I don't feel it," he said. "But I can imagine for both sides. The emotion, try to win the derby and do well. I have to be cold. To know what we have to do, do our best."

City are without Ferran Torres for another couple of months, while Aymeric Laporte is suspended following his red card against Palace.

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 and StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm

MAN UNITED v MAN CITY

(Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola)

• City 0-2 United (March 7, 2021, EPL)

• United 0-2 City (Jan 7, 2021, League Cup)

• United 0-0 City (Dec 12, 2020, EPL)

• United 2-0 City (March 8, 2020, EPL)

• City 0-1 United (Jan 30, 2020, League Cup)

• United 1-3 City (Jan 8, 2020, League Cup)

• City 1-2 United (Dec 7, 2019, EPL)

• United 0-2 City (April 25, 2019, EPL)