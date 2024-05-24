West Ham's Paqueta charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

LONDON - The Football Association has charged West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta over four alleged breaches of betting rules, it said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been charged with deliberately seeking to receive a booking during four Premier League games in 2022 and 2023.

"It's alleged that he (Paqueta) directly sought to influence ... these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting," the FA said in a statement.

Paqueta, who has until June 3 to respond to the charges, denied any wrongdoing.

"I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me," he said in a statement on both Instagram and X.

"For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

"I deny all the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment."

West Ham acknowledged receipt of the charges.

"The Club will continue to stand by and support the Player throughout the process and will make no further comment until the matter is concluded," they said in a statement. REUTERS