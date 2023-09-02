West Ham win spoils Luton's first top-flight home game in 31 years

Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v West Ham United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - September 1, 2023 Luton Town's Carlton Morris in action with West Ham United's Kurt Zouma REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v West Ham United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - September 1, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their first goal past Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v West Ham United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - September 1, 2023 West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse in action with Luton Town's Tahith Chong REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v West Ham United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - September 1, 2023 West Ham United's Kurt Zouma scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v West Ham United - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - September 1, 2023 Luton Town's Mads Andersen scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

LUTON, England - Pacesetters West Ham United claimed a 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton Town thanks to headers by Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma on Friday to spoil the hosts' much-anticipated first top-flight game at their snug Kenilworth Road stadium in 31 years.

West Ham - who were the last top-flight team to beat Luton at their home ground in 1992 - are in provisional top spot on 10 points after four games, while Rob Edwards' Hatters side continue to search for their first points of the campaign.

Lucas Paqueta set up Bowen's third goal of the season in the 37th minute with a perfect cross to the far post that was headed in off the palms of keeper Thomas Kaminski. Zouma's goal in the 85th came via a textbook corner from James Ward-Prowse.

Mads Andersen pulled one back for Luton in added time to delight the raucous home fans by heading the ball past keeper Alphonse Areola but the night ended in defeat for their side. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top