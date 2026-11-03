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West Ham part ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo

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Nuno Espirito Santo joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025, but was unable to turn the team around and they were relegated to the second tier.

Nuno Espirito Santo joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025, but was unable to turn the team around and they were relegated to the second tier.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • West Ham sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Nov 3 after two straight defeats left them eighth in the Championship, as they chase a Premier League return.
  • Nuno joined in September 2025 but could not stop the club’s first relegation since 2011, despite being named manager of the month in September.
  • West Ham said a new head coach search is under way, while Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will lead preparations for the Cardiff City match.

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LONDON – West Ham United ended Nuno Espirito Santo’s stint as manager on Nov 3 after back-to-back defeats which have left them only eighth in the Championship, as the club pursue a return to the Premier League.

Nuno joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025, but was unable to turn the team around and they were relegated to the second tier for the first time since 2011.

“The board of directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the club's objectives and expectations remain on track,” West Ham said.

West Ham had stuck with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss, who was named manager of the month in September. Results tailed off in October, however, with successive home defeats by Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is already under way,” West Ham said in a statement.

“Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening’s EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City,” they added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.